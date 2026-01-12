TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics – December 2025

TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for December 2025.

TSX welcomed 84 new issuers in December 2025, compared with 15 in the previous month and seven in December 2024. The new listings were 78 Canadian Depositary Receipts, two exchange traded funds, one industrial products company, and three mining companies. Total financings raised in December 2025 decreased 29% compared to the previous month, but were up 151% compared to December 2024. The total number of financings in December 2025 was 37, compared with 43 the previous month and 26 in December 2024.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440.

There were two new issuers on TSXV in December 2025, compared with three in the previous month and two in December 2024. The new listings were one mining company and one technology company. Total financings raised in December 2025 decreased 14% compared to the previous month, but were up 222% compared to December 2024. There were 123 financings in December 2025, compared with 153 in the previous month and 120 in December 2024.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for December 2025 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

