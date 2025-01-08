TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for December 2024.

TSX welcomed seven new issuers in December 2024, compared with 14 in the previous month and three in December 2023. The new listings were five exchange traded funds and two mining companies. Total financings raised in December 2024 increased 49% compared to the previous month, but were down 56% compared to December 2023. The total number of financings in December 2024 was 26, compared with 33 the previous month and 39 in December 2023.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440.

TSXV welcomed two new issuers in December 2024, compared with three in the previous month and four in December 2023. The new listings were two mining companies. Total financings raised in December 2024 increased 6% compared to the previous month, and were up 42% compared to December 2023. There were 120 financings in December 2024, compared with 106 in the previous month and 100 in December 2023.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for December 2024 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Related Document:

TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics – December 2024