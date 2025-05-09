TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for April 2025.

TSX welcomed 23 new issuers in April 2025, compared with 18 in the previous month and 24 in April 2024. The new listings were 22 exchange traded products and one mining company. Total financings raised in April 2025 increased 80% compared to the previous month, but were down 23% compared to April 2024. The total number of financings in April 2025 was 52, compared with 35 the previous month and 58 in April 2024.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440.

There were two new issuers on TSXV in April 2025, compared with four in the previous month and one in April 2024. The new listings were one mining company and one oil & gas company. Total financings raised in April 2025 increased 150% compared to the previous month, and were up 181% compared to April 2024. There were 97 financings in April 2025, compared with 93 in the previous month and 92 in April 2024.

Related Document:

TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - April 2025