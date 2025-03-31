TMX Group Announces Organizational Changes To Support Strategic Growth

TMX Group Limited today announced organizational changes designed to advance the evolution of the enterprise, creating stronger alignment across corporate functions, and enabling the company to scale efficiently as it executes a client-centric strategy to diversify, innovate, and globalize.

Jay Rajarathinam, Chief Operating Officer, TMX Group, has decided to leave the company effective June 30, 2025.

John McKenzie, CEO, TMX Group, said:

"I would like to sincerely thank Jay for his valuable contributions to our success over the last eight years. During his time with TMX, Jay played a significant role in strengthening our technology capability to meet the needs of our evolving business, developing a modern and responsive approach to resiliency, and bringing together our strategic acquisitions of VettaFi, iNDEX Research and Newsfile. On behalf of the senior management team and all of us at TMX, I wish him the very best in his future endeavours."

Along with the departure of Mr. Rajarathinam, the company announced new strategic and expanded responsibilities for several members of the company's senior management team.

The following changes are effective immediately:

Peter Conroy has been appointed CEO, Global Insights, TMX Group . Mr. Conroy's mandate expands to include all of the business units formerly known as Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics: TMX Trayport, TMX VettaFi and TMX Datalinx.

has been appointed . Mr. Conroy's mandate expands to include all of the business units formerly known as Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics: TMX Trayport, TMX VettaFi and TMX Datalinx. David Arnold, Chief Financial Officer, TMX Group , will take on an expanded mandate to include full oversight of Strategy and Corporate Development, as well as enterprise innovation and integration.

As previously announced effective April 1, strategic leadership of all aspects of technology will report to incoming Chief Information Officer, Judy Dinn.