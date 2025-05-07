TMX Group Announces Election Of Directors

TMX Group today announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2025 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of TMX Group Limited. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual and Special Meeting on May 6, 2025 are set out below.
|Nominees
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|Luc Bertrand
|232,392,220
|96.33
|8,855,364
|3.67
|Stephanie Cuskley
|241,193,494
|99.98
|54,090
|0.02
|Nicolas Darveau-Garneau
|237,224,689
|98.33
|4,022,895
|1.67
|Martine Irman
|238,766,354
|98.97
|2,481,230
|1.03
|Moe Kermani
|240,213,006
|99.57
|1,034,578
|0.43
|William Linton
|225,505,544
|93.47
|15,742,040
|6.53
|John McKenzie
|239,172,722
|99.14
|2,074,862
|0.86
|Monique Mercier
|234,503,806
|97.20
|6,743,778
|2.80
|Michael Ptasznik
|239,966,374
|99.47
|1,281,210
|0.53
|Peter Rockandel
|240,221,472
|99.57
|1,026,112
|0.43
|Claude Tessier
|240,184,403
|99.56
|1,063,181
|0.44
|Ava Yaskiel
|237,413,549
|98.41
|3,834,035
|1.59