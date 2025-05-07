TMX Group Announces Election Of Directors

TMX Group today announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2025 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of TMX Group Limited. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual and Special Meeting on May 6, 2025 are set out below.

Nominees Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Luc Bertrand 232,392,220 96.33 8,855,364 3.67 Stephanie Cuskley 241,193,494 99.98 54,090 0.02 Nicolas Darveau-Garneau 237,224,689 98.33 4,022,895 1.67 Martine Irman 238,766,354 98.97 2,481,230 1.03 Moe Kermani 240,213,006 99.57 1,034,578 0.43 William Linton 225,505,544 93.47 15,742,040 6.53 John McKenzie 239,172,722 99.14 2,074,862 0.86 Monique Mercier 234,503,806 97.20 6,743,778 2.80 Michael Ptasznik 239,966,374 99.47 1,281,210 0.53 Peter Rockandel 240,221,472 99.57 1,026,112 0.43 Claude Tessier 240,184,403 99.56 1,063,181 0.44 Ava Yaskiel 237,413,549 98.41 3,834,035 1.59