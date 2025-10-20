TKMS AG & Co. KGaA New In The Prime Standard Of The Frankfurt Stock Exchange

As of today, TKMS AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000TKMS001) is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The first price of the share was 60.00 euros. The current share price is available on boerse-frankfurt.com.



Deutsche Bank, Citigroup and Commerzbank were accompanying the IPO as Financial Advisors and Listing Agents. Macquarie Capital, BBVA, Crédit Agricole CIB and Société Générale were additional Financial Advisors. The designated sponsor in Xetra trading is Oddo BHF. The specialist on the trading venue Börse Frankfurt is Baader Bank.



According to its own information, TKMS is one of the world’s leading naval companies with over 9,100 employees at three shipyards in Kiel, Wismar and Itajaí (Brazil) with locations worldwide. The company is active as a systems supplier for submarines and naval surface vessels as well as for maritime electronics and security technologies. In the first nine months of the current 2025 fiscal year, the company generated revenue of approximately €1.59 billion and adjusted EBIT of around €97.5 million.



Further information can be found in Frankfurt Stock Exchange's primary market statistics.