TISCO And XO Win Best CEO Awards Along With 38 Listed Companies As Sustainability Models

TISCO CEO won SET’s Best CEO Awards this year again, after winning the same award last year, while XO CEO won two awards: mai’s Best CEO Awards and Young Rising Star CEO Awards, at the SET Awards 2025 event.

Business Excellence Awards category : 8 companies having sustained excellence performance for three consecutive years and having received SET Awards of Honor, consisting of Investor Relations Awards: BBIK; Innovative Company Awards: DEXON, PTT, PTTEP, SCGP, SICT; Investor Relations Awards & Innovative Company Awards: BDMS; and REIT Performance Awards: LHSC

Sustainability Excellence Awards category: granting to 38 listed companies as sustainability role models, six of them receiving Sustainability Awards of Honor: AMATA, FPI, KBANK, PTT, SCC, and WHA.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), jointly with Money & Banking magazine, has announced the SET Awards 2025recipients. In the Business Excellence category, Sakchai Peechapat, Chief Executive Officer of TISCO Financial Group pcl (TISCO) received SET’s Best CEO Awards for the second consecutive year, while Vasana Jantarach, Managing Director of Exotic Food pcl (XO), received two awards: mai’s Best CEO Awards and Young Rising Star CEO Awards.

SET President Asadej Kongsiri congratulated all the companies that received the SET Awards this year for demonstrating their potential and outstanding performance in both business and sustainability aspects, contributing significantly to the sustainable growth of the Thai capital market. In addition, recognition also goes to the Best CEO Awards recipients for leading their organizations forward amid the current situation where businesses must adapt and cope with various risk factors with resilience and competently. They have become role models for other companies in developing their organizations with continuous initiatives and innovations, generating better-than-expected performance, while putting into practice the environment, society, and corporate governance or ESG with responsibility for the benefit of all stakeholders.

Money & Banking Magazine Editor-in-Chief, co-founder of the SET Awards project and the SET Awards judge Santi Viriyarangsarit emphasized the valuable assets of the awards granted to companies with outstanding performance and excellence in various fields. Specifically, this year, more companies have been granted the SET Awards of Honor category especially the Best Innovative Company Awards, reflecting the company's commitment to maintaining standard of excellence in innovation creation and internal innovation management.

The honorary judge panel comprises Chaiwat Wibulswasdi, Seri Jintanaseri, Santi Viriyarangsarit, Yuth Worachatthan, Patareeya Benjapolchai, Teeranun Srihong, Asadej Kongsiri, Soraphol Tulayasathien, Soravis Krairiksh, and Amnouy Jiramahapoka as secretary to the panel.

The SET Awards are divided into two award categories: the Business Excellence category, comprising eight awards, with 24 companies receiving Excellence Awards and eight receiving SET Awards of Honor (including real estate investment trust: REIT); and the Sustainability Excellence category, comprising 28 companies receiving Sustainability Awards and seven companies receiving Supply Chain Management Awards, among these recipients three companies receiving both awards, and six companies receiving Sustainability Awards of Honor.

This event continues to reinforce the drive for both the economic growth and the creation of sustainable social value. Based on this concept, the decoration of this year‘s event has been fabricated under the theme "Crafting Fabric into 'Living' Number Dolls" created by the Kiew Lae Women's Handicraft Group in Chiang Mai province, purposely connecting the meaning of figures to the reflection of growth in the economy, the businesses, and the capital market as a whole. After the event, the dolls will be distributed to the underprivileged youth.

Interested individuals or parties can view the list of SET Awards winners and more details at www.set.or.th/setawards.