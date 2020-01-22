ti&m And aixigo Agree On Strategic Partnership

ti&m, the leading digitisation and innovation project company in Switzerland and the EU, and aixigo, one of the largest independent international software providers for financial institutions, have signed a strategic partnership agreement.
ti&m’s and aixigo's offerings complement each other perfectly and add real value to the digitisation of wealth management processes. The combination of the ti&m channel suite with the digital services of the aixigo Wealth Management & Investment Advisory platform offers banks unprecedented support in designing purely digital or hybrid processes.
aixigo contributes its digital API wealth management and investment advisory platform to this partnership. It is the basis for financial institutions to be able to offer digital value-added services in the branch and via mobile devices, including voice interfaces, in an attractive and cost-efficient manner. Over 100 API-based services are currently available. The API can provide large amounts of data as a raw material for legacy systems and refine them quickly and flexibly on a large scale. This makes information more accessible to customer systems.
"We recognize that speed, mass suitability and flexibility are becoming increasingly important for digital banking services in the areas of wealth management and investment advisory. Why? Because the attention span of clients in the digital age continues to decline. So the goal must be to get at least two minutes of attention a day from the client. And you can only do that if you can offer relevant information extremely quickly, digitally and attractively. Because in the end, the banks will also benefit greatly from this. You meet customer expectations in digital competition and at the same time reduce costs per customer. This in turn means that customers are more willing to pay despite regulatory requirements and cost transparency. And in the end, the goal is for the bank to become an integral part of daily digital habits. And it is precisely these added values that we want to bring out into the banking world together with ti&m," says Christian Friedrich, CBO of aixigo.
"We are very pleased to have entered into a strategic partnership with the leading WealthTech company aixigo. aixigo's expertise is a perfect complement to the ti&m channel suite. The modular structure of the ti&m channel suite represents a flexible technological building block thanks to the various cloud-enabled business modules. Due to the extensive and constantly growing number of business modules, any solution can be designed and integrated "out of the box" into core banking systems. In combination with the channel suite Development Kit (CDK), third-party solutions such as aixigo's digital API wealth management and investment advisory platform can be integrated and commissioned more quickly.
In addition, aixigo and ti&m share an open corporate culture and sustainable values. Building on this, we will be able to implement further exciting projects in the future," says ti&m CEO and company founder Thomas Wüst.