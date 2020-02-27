Thunes Appoints New Head Of Product Development And SVP, Americas

Thunes, the leading cross-border payment platform committed to making financial services more accessible in emerging markets, today announced two key hires to support the business through its next phase of global expansion.
Bogdan Dinu will be heading the product development team from Singapore while Frido Tober has joined to lead the Americas team.
Dinu, whose career spans Amsterdam, Berlin, and Bucharest brings more than 15 years of experience working in tech and product management for global companies such as Nike, PayU and Ingenico. He is an expert in building business and consumer products across different emerging markets, by leveraging technology in order to solve payments related pain points.
Based in San Francisco, Tober will continue to build and enhance Thunes’ business growth and market share in North and South America. He brings nearly 20 years of experience in FinTech and FinServ for companies such as Velo Payments, Worldpay and ING, with a strong emphasis on payment processing and helping high-growth companies generate shareholder value.
Thunes’ recent talent acquisitions solidify its position as the preferred payment network for both traditional financial service providers and fintechs. The global cross-border payment network also recorded more than 230 percent increase in transaction volumes from 2018 to 2019 establishing itself as a leader in this space attracting strong talent.
“Thunes represents the future of the financial services business,” said Frido Tober, SVP, Americas at Thunes. “Throughout my career, I’ve witnessed an entire evolution of innovations in the payments space, but Thunes is a breakout company in an entirely new category. I believe my expertise in new market penetration will further enhance Thunes’ already successful growth in the global cross-border payments arena.”
“Helping to make financial services accessible to everyone was my personal goal for the past 10 years in the FinTech area. Finding the same vision in Thunes, a great team and a hunger for product excellence are what collectively inspired me to join the team” said Bogdan Dinu, Head of Product Development at Thunes.
“I’m thrilled to see the next generation of payment industry game changers joining our ranks. These bright minds are passionate about our company and mission and are set to revolutionize the way money moves across borders,” commented Peter De Caluwe.
Facilitating cross-border transactions by connecting the different players in the industry, Thunes enables businesses and their customers to send and receive payments seamlessly.