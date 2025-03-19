Three Of The World’s Largest Financial Institutions Join The Canton Network’s Global Synchronizer Foundation - The Additions Of Goldman Sachs, HKFMI, And Moody’s Ratings To The Foundation Further Strengthen Canton’s Decentralized Financial Ecosystem

The Global Synchronizer Foundation, in conjunction with the Canton Network, the world’s only public layer one blockchain network with control and privacy, today announced that Goldman Sachs, Hong Kong FMI Services Limited, and Moody’s Ratings have joined the Global Synchronizer Foundation (GSF) as its newest members. The additions to the GSF underscore the growing momentum and trust Canton Network fosters across the financial services industry.

These institutions' collective commitment to participation in the GSF comes at a pivotal moment for the Canton Network, as the momentum behind tokenized assets grows and market leaders seek to unlock the potential of synchronized financial markets. Their inclusion reinforces the adoption of a decentralized financial infrastructure that prioritizes privacy, control, and seamless interoperability—a combination essential for regulated financial institutions.

"On behalf of the Global Synchronizer Foundation, I am pleased to welcome our new members and their valuable industry perspectives. Each of them contributes to strengthening the governance while ensuring the Global Synchronizer of the Canton Network remains an open, fair, and trusted blockchain infrastructure," said Jorgen Ouaknine, GSF Chairperson and Global Head of Innovation & Digital Assets at Euroclear.

“Joining the Global Synchronizer Foundation aligns with our ongoing commitment to driving blockchain innovation in regulated financial markets,” said Mathew McDermott, Global Head of Goldman Sachs Digital Assets. “We are excited to be part of the GSF and look forward to contributing to the Canton Network’s growing ecosystem”

“Our participation in the GSF highlights a significant step in our robust Digital Economy preparedness strategy,” said Fabian Astic, Managing Director and Global Head of Digital Economy at Moody’s Ratings. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to helping market participants understand the risks and opportunities of Digital Finance, and to meeting stakeholders where they are in their preferred digital channels. It also provides us with an opportunity to further engage with leading institutions working towards enhanced transparency, security, and scalability in the digital financial markets of the future.”

Decentralized Governance

The Global Synchronizer is a cornerstone of the Canton Network’s decentralized infrastructure, providing real-time synchronization and interoperability for regulated financial assets. Unlike traditional systems that rely on centralized governance and data silos, the Canton Network is governed by a community of participants, including financial institutions, fintech innovators, and service providers. This structure ensures that no single entity controls the network, enabling greater trust, resilience, and innovation.

As part of the GSF, Goldman Sachs, HKFMI, and Moody’s Ratings will play an important role in the ongoing governance and expansion of this decentralized ecosystem. The GSF is an independent U.S.-based entity composed of forward-thinking market participants dedicated to ensuring that the Global Synchronizer is governed transparently in a decentralized manner with organizational neutrality to maintain its integrity. The Linux Foundation supports the GSF under an open governance model that fosters trust and neutrality.

Driving Industry Innovation and Growth

With the new additions joining the ranks of more than 30 GSF participants, including Broadridge, Tradeweb, and Digital Asset, the Canton Network continues to build on its reputation as a market-leading infrastructure. The addition of these industry leaders reflects the accelerating demand for a decentralized public blockchain network with configurable privacy capable of handling the unique challenges of global capital markets.