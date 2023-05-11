Three New Directors Join ISDA Board

ISDA has announced that three new directors have joined its Board and nine others have been re-elected at ISDA’s Annual General Meeting in Chicago.

The new directors are:

Yoji Imafuku , Managing Director, Head of Derivatives Business Planning, Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.

Daniel Maguire , Chief Executive Officer, LCH Group and Group Head, Post Trade, London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG)

Tyler Wellensiek , Managing Director, Global Head of Rates Market Structure and Business Strategy, Barclays

“Given the various challenges that have faced financial markets, from rising interest rates and high inflation to a series of liquidity stresses, ISDA’s mission to foster safe and effective derivatives markets to facilitate effective risk management is as important as it’s ever been. I’m delighted to welcome such high-caliber individuals to the Board, and I’m sure they will make an important contribution to ISDA’s work,” said Eric Litvack, ISDA’s Chairman.

“The structure of the board has changed significantly in recent years, with greater sector, geographic and gender diversity. Female representation has increased from 11% in 2019 to 36.7% currently, which better reflects the markets we serve,” added Mr. Litvack.

The nine directors elected for a continuing term are:

Kieran Higgins , Co-head, Global Finance, Head of Linear Rates, EMEA, Senior Manager G10 Rates, LM Rates and Markets Treasury, Citigroup

Sian Hurrell , Global Head of Sales and SRM, Head of Global Markets, Europe, RBC Capital Markets

Gesa Johannsen , Head of International Clearance & Collateral Management Business, BNY Mellon

Eric Litvack , Managing Director, Group Head of Public Affairs, Société Générale

Andrew Ng , Group Executive, Head of Treasury and Markets, DBS Bank

Duncan Rodgers , Managing Director, Head of ALM Strategy and Regional Treasury UK & FFT, UBS AG

Niamh Staunton , Senior Vice President, Treasury, bp plc

Esra Turk , Co-Head of EMEA Institutional Client Group, Head of CEEMEA and LATAM Institutional Client Group, Co-Head of Global Emerging Markets Sales, Deutsche Bank AG, London

Tom Wipf , Vice Chairman, Morgan Stanley

Four directors were also re-appointed:

Thijs Aaten , Chief Executive Officer, APG Asset Management Asia

Darcy Bradbury , Managing Director, D. E. Shaw & Co., L.P.

Charlotte Brette , General Counsel, AXA Investment Managers

Jack Hattem , Managing Director, Global Fixed Income, BlackRock

Biographies of the new directors:

Yoji Imafuku is Head of Derivatives Business Planning for the Global Markets Division at Mizuho Securities. He also serves as Corporate Officer, working directly with the Global Head of Markets in both fixed income and equities. In these roles, he covers all global markets business excluding Japan, strategic planning across regions and project management for global change-the-bank initiatives, among other things. Earlier in his career, Mr. Imafuku was an investment manager in Mizuho Bank’s principal investment unit.

Daniel Maguire is Chief Executive Officer, LCH Group and Group Head, Post Trade, LSEG. Mr. Maguire assumed the role of Group Head, Post Trade, LSEG in January 2020, having been Chief Executive of LCH Group since October 2017. He has also been a member of the LSEG Executive Committee since 2017. During his career at LCH and LSEG, Mr. Maguire has held a variety of senior roles, including Global Head of SwapClear and ForexClear and Chief Operating Officer of LCH Group. He previously served on the ISDA Board between April 2018 and May 2022.

Tyler Wellensiek is Managing Director, Global Head of Rates Market Structure and Business Strategy at Barclays. In her current role, she oversees the team responsible for global cross-asset market structure, as well as driving internal and external engagement and advocacy on rates-specific issues affecting Barclays and its clients. Prior to taking this role in 2021, Ms. Wellensiek was Head of Official and Financial Institutions Rates Sales in the US. She joined Barclays in 2005 from Credit Suisse, initially working in the rates sales team.