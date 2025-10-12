Three Decades After Flotation: Pars Darou Celebrates 30 Years On Tehran Securities Exchange

Pars Darou Company’s executives joined Tehran Securities Exchange’s opening bell ceremony on Sunday 12th October 2025.

At the opening of the ceremony, Mohammad Ahmadi, CEO of Pars Darou (pharmaceutical), expressed appreciation to Tehran Securities Exchange (TSE) for organizing the commemorative event and creating a platform for direct engagement with shareholders and media. “Pars Darou was established in 1961 and listed at TSE in 1995. Since its inception, the company has consistently pursued the production of high-quality domestic medicines and the advancement of public health,” he said.

Acknowledging shareholders’ trust, Ahmadi outlined the company’s strategic roadmap, adding: “Pars Darou’s capital increase, funded through the re-evaluation of its assets, will be finalized by the end of the year. This move represents a critical step toward strengthening our financial capacity and supporting sustainable growth.”

Highlighting the company’s legacy in Iran’s pharmaceutical sector, the CEO emphasized: “Pars Darou, with more than six decades of industry experience and over 80 products in its portfolio, holds a significant share of Iran’s pharmaceutical market and plays a pivotal role in public health by producing 75% of the country’s Aspirin.”

The company currently holds a market capitalization share exceeding IRR 60 trillion and ranks eighth among the 29 active companies in pharmaceutical sector.