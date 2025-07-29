Third Bridge Partners With Portrait Analytics To Deliver AI-Powered Investment Research With Real Insights From Real People

Third Bridge, the global expert network and research provider, today announced its collaboration with Portrait Analytics, a personalized AI-powered investment research platform. This partnership underscores Third Bridge’s commitment to ensuring expert insights are seamlessly embedded within clients' existing research workflows. Among a growing number of partners, this collaboration with Portrait enables clients to derive even greater value from Third Bridge’s premium content.

Combining Third Bridge’s unparalleled library of expert interviews with Portrait Analytics' innovative AI capabilities streamlines how institutional investors blend qualitative insights with LLM-supported analysis. Clients can now leverage Portrait’s platform to discover, research, and monitor investment ideas with unprecedented depth, enriched by real-time perspectives from Third Bridge’s extensive network of industry experts.

Mike Grubert, Managing Director at Third Bridge, stated, “Our commitment at Third Bridge is to equip the world’s decision-makers with the high-quality insights they need, precisely when and where they need them. Partnering with Portrait Analytics allows us to deliver on this promise by embedding our trusted expert insights directly into the sophisticated, AI-driven research workflows that some of our clients are already utilizing, truly meeting them where they are.”

Portrait Analytics' platform empowers investors to screen for companies based on nuanced qualitative and quantitative criteria, surfacing relevant opportunities that align with their investment objectives. This powerful combination ensures that Third Bridge subscribers on the Portrait platform can instantly access and leverage the depth and breadth of high-quality expert insights, facilitating more efficient due diligence and the development of differentiated investment theses.

“Investors are excited by AI’s potential to add leverage to the research process, but are struggling to integrate this technology with critical data sources,” said David Plon, CEO and co-founder of Portrait Analytics. “Integrating Third Bridge’s extensive library of unparalleled expert insights into our leading AI platform is a major step towards helping our users fully unlock the value of this research for creative idea generation and thesis development.”