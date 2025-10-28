Third Bridge Integrates Expert Insights With Anthropic’s Claude For Financial Services

Third Bridge, the global expert network and research provider, in collaboration with Aiera, today announced an integration with Anthropic’s Claude for Financial Services solution. This partnership natively incorporates Third Bridge’s extensive Library of proprietary interview transcripts, making expert insights immediately available within Claude.

This powerful integration revolutionizes client analysis by leveraging Aiera’s Model Context Protocol (MCP) server to securely and natively incorporate Third Bridge’s deep qualitative data into Claude’s advanced agentic AI research capabilities. Third Bridge’s expert insights, which are crucial for complex decision-making, can be seamlessly incorporated as a first-class data source alongside market data, internal systems, and proprietary models; delivering a unified and exponentially richer context for insights and complex decision-making.

This partnership underscores Third Bridge’s commitment to meeting clients where they are and ensuring that expert insights are directly and effortlessly embedded within clients' existing research workflows.

“Our clients rely on our expert insights to make critical investment decisions,” said Mike Grubert, Managing Director at Third Bridge. “By integrating directly with Claude for Financial Services, we are fundamentally leveraging AI to improve the financial research ecosystem and ensuring expert insights are included in the core decision-making process Analysts can now ask complex, open-ended questions and have Claude synthesize the highest-quality expert perspectives alongside other data points, accelerating the due diligence process from weeks to days.”

Claude for Financial Services is designed to handle demanding financial workloads and is used for advanced research, due diligence, and financial modeling with full audit trails. It features capabilities tailored for financial analysis and is built with industry data providers and top-tier partners.

Emmanuel Tahar, CEO at Third Bridge, said, "By natively incorporating Third Bridge's deep qualitative expert insights directly into Claude's agentic framework, we are bridging the critical gap between human expertise and machine scale. This empowers our clients with a unified intelligence layer, providing auditable, comprehensive context, and establishes a new standard for confidence and speed in investment decision-making"

“Companies like Third Bridge, with their high-quality, verified data, are central to the success of Claude for Financial Services,” said Nicholas Lin, Head of Product, Financial Services at Anthropic. “By using our MCP integration, Third Bridge is helping us deliver a unified intelligence layer that minimizes errors and maximizes the speed and accuracy of financial analysis.”