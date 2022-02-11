ThinkMarkets Secures US$40 Million Growth Capital Funding Package From Leading Institutional Investors

ThinkMarkets is pleased to announce the recent successful closing of a US$40 million funding package which will enable rapid growth across existing and exciting new business initiatives in 2022. The funding package consisted of a US$10 million in pre-IPO convertible equity investment and US$30 million senior secured debt facility.
Commenting on the funding package, Mr. Nauman Anees, Co-Founder and CEO of ThinkMarkets said, "Our exceptional growth in recent years has been underpinned by a significant increase in products available on our world leading multi asset trading platform. Our ambitions to continue to rapidly scale are entrenched in strong geographical expansion plans and significant new product developments to benefit our client's trading and wealth management needs in an increasingly borderless investing world. This funding package, supported by leading institutional investors, gives our business the liquidity to scale rapidly in line with our business growth objectives. I thank all the investors who participated and look forward to introducing ThinkMarkets to an increasing number of global trading and wealth management participants."
The funding package secured by ThinkMarkets included two components;
1. US$10 million pre-IPO convertible equity investment, and
2. US$30 million senior secured debt facility.
Pre-IPO Convertible Equity Facility
ThinkMarkets completed a US$10m pre-IPO convertible equity investment, supported by existing shareholder, Regal Funds Management. This convertible equity investment was completed directly by the company, with Chardan, a U.S. headquartered global investment bank, acting as lead financial advisor.
Senior-Secured Debt Facility
A senior-secured debt facility of US$30m was provided by Mars Growth, a Liquidity Group and MUFG joint venture fund. This facility was completed using Liquidity Group's innovative artificial intelligence platform Liquidity Analytics and was introduced to ThinkMarkets by Singapore-based ARC Investments.
"It has been our pleasure to work with Nauman Anees and his great team at ThinkMarkets to provide them with the funding to continue rapidly scaling their fintech business." Ron Daniel, Co-Founder & CEO, Liquidity Group.