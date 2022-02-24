TheCityUK Appoints Bruce Carnegie-Brown As Chair Of Its Leadership Council

TheCityUK has appointed Bruce Carnegie-Brown, Chairman of Lloyd's of London, as its next Leadership Council Chair. Bruce will succeed Sir Adrian Montague, who will step down at the end of March this year.
Bruce will head TheCityUK Leadership Council, a forum that brings the financial and related professional services industry's leading practitioners together with key stakeholders and provides senior member input into developing and delivering the organisation's strategy. He will work closely with the Board Chair and TheCityUK's executive team to progress the organisation's mission to promote the success of the UK-based financial and related professional services industry.
Bruce Carnegie-Brown, TheCityUK Leadership Council Chair Designate, said,
It is a privilege to be taking the reins of TheCityUK Leadership Council, championing the UK's most important and successful global industry. There are enormous opportunities for this industry in the years ahead, especially in FinTech and green finance. By continuing to invest in our expertise in these high-growth areas, we will demonstrate the agility and ingenuity of the British financial and related professional services ecosystem to address some of the greatest challenges facing people and business around the world.
"I would like to thank Sir Adrian for his outstanding leadership of the Council during an exceptionally challenging period and I look forward to working with Mark Tucker and, shortly thereafter, Dame Anne Richards when she takes up the Board Chair role in June."
Sir Adrian Montague, TheCityUK Leadership Council Chairman, said,
I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with TheCityUK. It has been an extraordinary period. I've been very proud of how our industry quickly stepped in to help customers throughout the pandemic, doing exactly what we are here to do: support people in their daily lives. Bruce's extensive experience across our industry makes him an ideal successor to this role. I am sure he will do a tremendous job in helping to steer the industry through the recovery as we emerge from the pandemic and I wish him all the best."
Mark Tucker, TheCityUK Board Chairman, said,
I wish Bruce all the very best as he succeeds Adrian to take on this vital role as a leading ambassador for our industry. It has been a great pleasure working with Adrian through immensely challenging times for our industry and our country. I would like to thank him for his significant contribution over the years; he leaves a strong legacy. I look forward to working with Bruce over the next few months, and I am certain that he and my successor, Dame Anne Richards, will make a powerful team."
Bruce has been Chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's leading marketplace for commercial, corporate and speciality risk solutions, since June 2017. He is also Vice-Chairman of Banco Santander, Chairman of the MCC, and Chairman of Cuvva, a digital motor insurance business.
Bruce began his career in investment banking, working first at Bank of America before joining JP Morgan, where he worked for 18 years, including three years in Tokyo as Chairman and head of their Asia-Pacific investment banking business from 1997 to 2000. He was a member of their Global Investment Banking Management Committee from 1997 to 2000 and a member of the Global Markets Management Committee from 2001 to 2003. In 2003 he moved into the insurance industry, working for insurance broker Marsh McLennan as CEO of its UK, European and Middle East businesses. From 2006 to 2009, Bruce was a founder and Managing Partner of 3i Group's Quoted Private Equity fund.
From 2017 to 2020, he was President of the Chartered Management Institute. He was a trustee of Historic Royal Palaces from 2015 until 2019 and of the Shakespeare's Globe Trust from 2006 to 2014. He was appointed a Deputy Lieutenant of Greater London in 2015.