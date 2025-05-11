The World Islamic Sciences And Education University Visits The Amman Stock Exchange

On Thursday 08/05/2025, the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) received a student delegation from the Faculty of Finance and Business at the World Islamic Sciences and Education University as part of a field visit to the Jordanian capital market institutions (Jordan Securities Commission, Amman Stock Exchange, Securities Depository Center), to learn more about the nature of the work of the market institutions and about the latest legislative and regulatory developments. The CEO of the ASE, Mazen Wathaifi, welcomed the delegation, stressing that the ASE seeks to strengthen its partnership with universities and enhance awareness, knowledge and culture in everything related to the national capital market and link the theoretical aspect with the practical aspect.

Where Dr. Malak Al-Jazazi, Head of the Communications and Public Relations Department, also explained the nature of the ASE’s work in addition to the most important recent developments witnessed by the market and ASE’s future projects.

At the end of the visit, the floor was opened for discussion and answers to students’ questions and inquiries about everything related to Jordan Capital Market institutions in general and the Amman Stock Exchange in particular.