The World Federation Of Exchanges Publishes The Call For Papers For The WFE’s Clearing And Derivatives Conference 2022

The World Federation of Exchanges (“WFE”), the global industry group for CCPs and exchanges has published a Call for Papers for the WFE’s Clearing and Derivatives Conference 2022.
The World Federation of Exchanges is organising its 39th Annual Clearing and Derivatives Conference, hosted by the Malta Stock Exchange, to be held in Valletta, Malta on 27-29 April 2022. If a physical meeting is not possible, the meeting will be held virtually as in 2021.
We invite the submission of theoretical, empirical, and policy research papers on issues related to the conference topics. Papers accepted will be considered for a special issue of the Journal of Financial Markets Infrastructures (JFMI). The submission deadline is 13 December 2021.
The objective of the conference is to bring together academics, practitioners, and policymakers from around the world to share original research and exchange ideas on the opportunities and challenges for the future of central and bilateral clearing. By bringing academia and industry together, in a mutually enriching conversation, the conference aims at stimulating the generation of new ideas and approaches to these topics. The programme will comprise keynote speeches, expert panels, and paper presentations. Accepted papers will be assigned an industry discussant.
Please click here to read the Call for Papers. Please click here to view the papers selected for 2021 and the conference program.