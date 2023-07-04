The World Federation Of Exchanges Opens Registration For Market Infrastructure Certificate Programme

The World Federation of Exchanges (“The WFE”), the global industry group for exchanges and CCPs, today opened registration for the new Market Infrastructure Certificate programme, the first and only one of its kind, which aims to educate the next generation of financial services leaders globally.

The World Federation of Exchanges Market Infrastructure Certificate (MIC) programme is a new qualification created to help anyone who needs to engage with, and understand, the functioning and role of the organisations that underpin public markets.

The WFE expects that the MIC will serve the learning needs of all senior managers and mid-career professionals at central banks, buy-side and sell-side firms, exchanges, clearing houses and regulatory bodies.

The WFE has chosen Bayes Business School (formerly Cass) as the university educational partner for the programme. Bayes is part of City, University of London.

Participants who successfully complete the programme will be awarded a postgraduate certificate, the Market Infrastructure Certificate, and receive 60 credits from Bayes Business School, City University of London. The MIC is at the same level as an MSc (i.e., Higher Education Level 7 in the UK), but is shorter and does not require the completion of a research project or dissertation. These qualifications are essential for those looking to improve their skills and develop both their career and CV.

The programme focuses equally on both the theoretical and on the practical aspects of market infrastructures (MIs). It features two components: an online and a residential component.

The online component will include recorded sessions which participants can access at a time that suits them and a series of live webinars which will be highly interactive.

The residential component consists of a residential academic week in London and an industry residential week which this year will be hosted by the Cboe, in Chicago, USA. Founded in 1973, Cboe has played a pivotal role in shaping the options market and is located in the heart of Chicago’s financial district.

On successful completion of the programme, students will have:

Developed a broader and deeper knowledge of how market infrastructures operate, their interrelations, their regulatory environment, and their role in achieving financial stability and supporting sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

Updated knowledge of the current best practices in MIs.

A deeper understanding of how different risks are managed by each market infrastructure.

Assessed the implications of recent financial and technological innovations.

Studied the role of ESG and ethics in the working of modern MIs.

Please click here to go to the MIC website which contains all details including application, course dates and fees.