The World Federation Of Exchanges Enters Into Partnership With Bourse De Casablanca And Moroccan Ministry Of Higher Education Scientific Research And Innovation To Provide Free Data & Training For Students At Moroccan Universities

The World Federation of Exchanges (“WFE”), the global industry group for exchanges and CCPs, and Bourse de Casablanca, the national exchange of Morocco, are honoured to announce that they will provide free market data and training to university students in Morocco as part of their mandate to foster financial literacy and enable access to public markets.





The WFE, Bourse de Casablanca and the Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation (MHESRI) in Morocco signed a Memorandum of Understanding to this end, and are delighted to announce its official launch.



The WFE’s statistics and data are highly reputable and widely cited globally by government, policymakers, academics and multilateral organisations in addition to industry. The WFE Statistics Database provides users with a wide range of market indicators and data collected monthly from WFE members, affiliates and non-members. Students will be using the data for analysis or research needs in the field of capital markets, and the WFE Research team, will guide them on best practice via webinars and in training sessions.



Education is one of the four pillars of the WFE’s mandate. Financial literacy, financial inclusion and building an engaged investor community starting in the school years, is the goal of every market infrastructure around the world. This MOU, supports the development of students at Moroccan universities, encourages youth to consider the opportunities and values of public markets and promotes the efficacy of good academic research and data access.



The agreement was launched formally on 9th October by the MHESRI, Bourse de Casablanca and the WFE during the Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund in Marrakech.



Abdellatif Miraoui, Minister of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation, Mouha Taourirte, President of Cadi Ayyad University Marrakech, Kamal Mokdad, Chairman of Bourse de Casablanca and Nandini Sukumar, Chief Executive Officer of the WFE, launched the agreement at a half-day meeting on how best to foster financial inclusion in Africa.



Nandini Sukumar, CEO of the WFE: “We are pleased to announce this project which demonstrates how we can further financial inclusion and literacy. We look forward to working closely with Bourse de Casablanca and MHESRI to ensure students get the most out of our world class data and we hope to inspire a future generation with the promise and power and inclusiveness of public markets.‘’



Kamal Mokdad, Chairman of the Board of Bourse de Casablanca: “Bourse de Casablanca is fully committed to promoting financial literacy in Morocco, as demonstrated by the agreements we have signed with the Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation and the WFE. These MoU, supports the development of students in finance, builds on the success of university trading floors in Moroccan universities, encourages youth to consider the opportunities and values of public markets and promotes the efficacy of good academic research and data access. Together with our partners, we aim to build a sustainable approach to structural collaboration in terms of financial inclusion, and to make our market more attractive to young graduates, doctoral students and researchers alike."



Abdellatif Miraoui, Moroccan Minister of MHESRI: "It is widely accepted that financial innovation is nourished by education and research in academic institutions. These are the foundations for the development of knowledge and expertise in the field of finance, and an appropriate space for the emergence of innovative ideas in this area."