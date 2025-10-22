The World Federation Of Exchanges Elects Nine New Board Members

The World Federation of Exchanges (“WFE”), the global industry group for exchanges and CCPs, elected 9 new Directors of the Board, including a new Chair, Vice Chair and Working Committee Chair at the 64th WFE General Assembly.



Today’s 9 newly elected Board of Directors are as follows:

Mr. John McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer, TMX Group - Chair, WFE

Eng. Khalid Alhussan, Chief Executive Officer, Tadawul - Vice Chair, WFE

Mr. Carlson Tong, Chairman, HKEX Limited - Working Committee Chair, WFE

Mr. Kendal Vroman, Chief Transformation Officer, CME Group

Dr. Thomas Book, Member of the Executive Board, Deutsche Börse AG

Dr. Leila Fourie, Group Chief Executive Officer, Johannesburg Stock Exchange

Mr. Yong Qiu, Chairman, Shanghai Stock Exchange

Mr. Boon Chye Loh, Chief Executive Officer, Singapore Exchange

Mr. Bjørn Sibbern, Chief Executive Officer, SIX Group



John McKenzie, CEO of TMX Group and WFE Chair, said, "I am honoured to take on the role of Chair of the WFE, and to continue working alongside the respected leadership of our member exchanges and the WFE board. This organization plays an essential role in supporting and promoting the vitality of stock exchanges and the global financial ecosystem, which are key drivers of the world economy. I look forward to advancing our strategic priorities, leveraging the strength of shared perspectives to build on the organization's record of success."



Nandini Sukumar, CEO of the WFE, said, “We are delighted to welcome our new Chair, Vice Chair and Working Committee Chair - the CEOs of TMX Group, Tadawul Exchange and HKEX, respectively. Their extensive experience and deep knowledge of the exchange sector will be invaluable as we work to foster vibrant, resilient and inclusive markets. We thank our outgoing Board members for their significant contributions to the WFE, and we look forward to continuing to engage with them as valued members of the Federation. In particular, we extend our sincere gratitude to Mr Boon Chye Loh, CEO of SGX Group, for his commitment, integrity and his dedication to the organisation during his time as Chair.”



The WFE Board comprises 18 experienced global leaders:

Mr. John McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer, TMX Group - Chair, WFE

Eng. Khalid Alhussan, Chief Executive Officer, Tadawul – Vice Chair, WFE

Mr. Carlson Tong, Chairman, HKEX Limited - Working Committee Chair, WFE

Mr. Gilson Finkelsztain, CEO, B3

Mr. Greg Wojciechowski, President and CEO, Bermuda Stock Exchange

Mr. Korkmaz Ergun, CEO, Borsa Istanbul

Mr. Craig Donohue, CEO, Cboe Global Markets

Mr. Kendal Vroman, Chief Transformation Officer, CME Group

Dr. Thomas Book, Member of the Executive Board, Deutsche Börse AG

Mr. Hiromi Yamaji, Group CEO, Japan Exchange Group

Dr. Leila Fourie, Group CEO, Johannesburg Stock Exchange

Mr. Eun-Bo Jeong, Chairman and CEO, Korea Exchange

Ms. Julie Becker, CEO, Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Mr. Ed Knight, Executive Vice Chairman, Nasdaq

Mr. Ashishkumar Chauhan, Managing Director & CEO, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

Mr. Yong Qiu, Chairman, Shanghai Stock Exchange

Mr. Boon Chye Loh, Chief Executive Officer, Singapore Exchange

Mr. Bjørn Sibbern, Chief Executive Officer, SIX Group