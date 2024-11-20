The World Federation Of Exchanges Elects 7 Board Members

The World Federation of Exchanges (“WFE”), the global industry group for exchanges and CCPs, today held its 63rd General Assembly, this year hosted by Bursa Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur.



Seven Directors of the Board were elected for a three year term, who are as follows:

Gilson Finkelsztain, CEO, B3

Korkmaz Ergun, CEO, Borsa Istanbul

Carlson Tong, Chairman, Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX)

Julie Becker, CEO, Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Ed Knight, Executive Vice Chairman, Nasdaq

Ashishkumar Chauhan, Managing Director & CEO, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

Khalid Al Hussan, CEO, Saudi Tadawul Group (STG)



The WFE Board comprises 18 exchange industry leaders from around the world:

Loh Boon Chye, CEO, Singapore Exchange Group, Chair of The WFE

Jos Dijsselhof, CEO, SIX Group, Vice Chair of The WFE

John McKenzie, CEO, TMX Group, Chair of the WFE Working Committee

Gilson Finkelsztain, CEO, B3

Greg Wojciechowski, President and CEO, Bermuda Stock Exchange

Korkmaz Ergun, CEO, Borsa Istanbul

Fredric J. Tomczyk, CEO, Cboe Global Markets

Kendal Vroman, Chief Transformation Officer, CME Group

Thomas Book, Member of the Executive Board, Deutsche Börse AG

Carlson Tong, Chairman, Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX)

Hiromi Yamaji, Group CEO, Japan Exchange Group

Leila Fourie, Group CEO, Johannesburg Stock Exchange

Eun-Bo Jeong, Chairman and CEO, Korea Exchange

Julie Becker, CEO, Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Ed Knight, Executive Vice Chairman, Nasdaq

Ashishkumar Chauhan, Managing Director & CEO, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

Khalid Al Hussan, CEO, Saudi Tadawul Group (STG)

QIU Yong, Chairman, Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE)



Loh Boon Chye, WFE Chairman, said: “On behalf of the WFE Board of Directors, I extend a warm welcome to our new Board members as we work with Nandini’s team to advance WFE’s mission to foster a transparent, collaborative and innovative ecosystem for global financial markets. Their input will be invaluable to the success of WFE’s priorities around governance, clearing, ESG, education and new technologies, and we look forward to their active contribution.”



Nandini Sukumar, CEO at the WFE, said: “The WFE welcomes the new members of the Board. Their deep experience and knowledge of the sector will be a great benefit to us as we continue to advance the development of fair, transparent, stable and efficient markets. We thank those who have served, and continue to serve the industry.”