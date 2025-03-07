The World Federation Of Exchanges Announces The 2025 WFE Women Leaders List

The World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) has announced its fifth annual WFE Women Leaders list. This initiative celebrates the exceptional contributions of women working within market infrastructures around the world, highlighting their leadership and contribution to the industry.



The WFE is committed to promoting diversity and inclusion within the financial sector. Our Women Leaders initiative aims to shine a spotlight on the talented and gifted women from the global exchanges and clearing houses within our membership.



From the total pool of nominations, 20 women were chosen by the WFE Selection Committee, themselves a distinguished group of leaders.



The list is as follows:

Noelle Aljaweini, Chief of Cash Markets, Saudi Exchange

Valerie Bannert-Thurner, EVP, Chief Revenue Officer for Nasdaq’s Financial Technology, Nasdaq

Kristin Brandon, Head of Policy & Regulatory Affairs, NZX Limited

Dr. Rinjai Chakornpipat, CFA, Senior Executive Vice President, Head of Market Division and Managing Director - Thailand Futures Exchange Public Company Limited, The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Carla Dawson, Chief Human Resources Officer, OCC

Yolanda Gil Quintero, Chief Integration Officer, nuam

Jill Griebenow, Chief Financial Officer, Cboe Global Markets

Fátima Guerra, Audit Superintendent of BSM Market Supervision, B3 - Brasil Bolsa Balcão

Cheryl Graden, Chief Legal & Enterprise Corporate Affairs Officer and Corporate Secretary, TMX Group

Jin Hennig, Managing Director and Global Head of Metals, CME Group

Vanessa Lau, Chief Operating Officer & Group Chief Financial Officer, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX)

Edith Lee, President, Taiwan Stock Exchange

Alla Li, Deputy Chairperson of Management Board KASE Clearing Centre JSC (KACC), Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE)

Thapelo Moribame, Head of Market Development, Botswana Stock Exchange

Katherine Ng, Head of Listing, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX)

Johnna Powell, Managing Director, Head of Technology, Research and Innovation, The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC)

Emma Quinn, President, Cboe Australia, Cboe Global Markets

Yukti Sharma, Vice President & Head – Listing, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Emily Spurling, Senior Vice President, Head of Nasdaq Global Indexes, Nasdaq

Hannah Zaunmüller, Chief Human Resources Officer, SIX Group



For more on each applicant, read our Focus Magazine special edition dedicated to the 2025 WFE Women Leaders.



