The Updated Coefficients For Moscow Exchange Indices To Come Into Force

The following coefficients for Moscow Exchange indices come into force from December 3, 2024:
|№
|Index code
|Currency
|Index Name
|Divisor
|1
|IMOEX
|RUB
|MOEX Russia Index
|1,937,330,022.2731
|2
|RTSI
|USD
|RTS Index
|61,498,290.7097
|3
|IMOEXCNY
|CNY
|MOEX Russia CNY Index
|420,265,593.8311
|4
|MOEXBMI
|RUB
|MOEX Broad Market Index
|2,981,445,278.0571
|5
|RUBMI
|USD
|RTS Broad Market Index
|92,874,123.9445
|6
|MOEXCN
|RUB
|MOEX Consumer Index
|17,737,620.3627
|7
|RTSCR
|USD
|RTS Consumer & Retail Index
|7,831,305.7068
|8
|IMOEXW
|RUB
|MOEX Active Management Index
|1,536,188,258.7530
|9
|MCXSM
|RUB
|MOEX SMID Index
|553,103,551.1987
|10
|RTSSM
|USD
|RTS SMID Index
|11,772,717.3746
Read more on the Moscow Exchange: https://www.moex.com/n75398