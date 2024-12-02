Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

The Updated Coefficients For Moscow Exchange Indices To Come Into Force

Date 02/12/2024

The following coefficients for Moscow Exchange indices come into force from December 3, 2024:

Index code Currency Index Name Divisor
1 IMOEX RUB MOEX Russia Index 1,937,330,022.2731
2 RTSI USD RTS Index 61,498,290.7097
3 IMOEXCNY CNY MOEX Russia CNY Index 420,265,593.8311
4 MOEXBMI RUB MOEX Broad Market Index 2,981,445,278.0571
5 RUBMI USD RTS Broad Market Index 92,874,123.9445
6 MOEXCN RUB MOEX Consumer Index 17,737,620.3627
7 RTSCR USD RTS Consumer & Retail Index 7,831,305.7068
8 IMOEXW RUB MOEX Active Management Index 1,536,188,258.7530
9 MCXSM RUB MOEX SMID Index 553,103,551.1987
10 RTSSM USD RTS SMID Index 11,772,717.3746


Read more on the Moscow Exchange: https://www.moex.com/n75398

