The Updated Coefficients For Moscow Exchange Indices To Come Into Force

The following coefficients for Moscow Exchange indices come into force from December 3, 2024:

№ Index code Currency Index Name Divisor 1 IMOEX RUB MOEX Russia Index 1,937,330,022.2731 2 RTSI USD RTS Index 61,498,290.7097 3 IMOEXCNY CNY MOEX Russia CNY Index 420,265,593.8311 4 MOEXBMI RUB MOEX Broad Market Index 2,981,445,278.0571 5 RUBMI USD RTS Broad Market Index 92,874,123.9445 6 MOEXCN RUB MOEX Consumer Index 17,737,620.3627 7 RTSCR USD RTS Consumer & Retail Index 7,831,305.7068 8 IMOEXW RUB MOEX Active Management Index 1,536,188,258.7530 9 MCXSM RUB MOEX SMID Index 553,103,551.1987 10 RTSSM USD RTS SMID Index 11,772,717.3746



