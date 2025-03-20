Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

The Updated Coefficients For Moscow Exchange Indices To Come Into Force

Date 20/03/2025

The following coefficients for Moscow Exchange indices come into force from March 21, 2025:

Index code Currency Index Name Divisor
1 IMOEX RUB MOEX Russia Index 2,225,231,673.1150
2 RTSI USD RTS Index 70,637,394.1230
3 MOEXBC RUB MOEX Blue Chip Index 268,801,820.5341
4 MRBC RUB MOEX 15 Index 2,216,310,903.3559
5 MOEXBMI RUB MOEX Broad Market Index 3,424,157,020.5276
6 RUBMI USD RTS Broad Market Index 106,664,907.0739
7 MOEXOG RUB MOEX Oil and Gas Index 66,203,940.8436
8 RTSOG USD RTS Oil & Gas Index 34,100,239.1637
9 MOEXEU RUB MOEX Electric Utilities 83,292,884.2666
10 RTSEU USD RTS Electric Utilities Index 32,855,051.1337
11 MOEXTL RUB MOEX Telecommunication Index 11,628,879.4000
12 RTSTL USD RTS Telecom Index 3,792,888.3611
13 MOEXMM RUB MOEX Metals and Mining Index 98,505,751.5751
14 RTSMM USD RTS Metals & Mining Index 46,860,618.7101
15 MOEXFN RUB MOEX Financials Index 39,832,333.0622
16 RTSFN USD RTS Finances Index 22,910,013.5185
17 MOEXCN RUB MOEX Consumer Index 19,871,482.6660
18 RTSCR USD RTS Consumer & Retail Index 8,773,423.5157
19 MOEXCH RUB MOEX Chemicals Index 4,233,608.2229
20 RTSCH USD RTS Chemicals Index 4,059,768.7477
21 MOEXTN RUB MOEX Transportation Index 46,076,984.8070
22 RTSTN USD RTS Transport Index 18,857,285.3369
23 MOEXINN RUB MOEX Innovation Index 169,985,571.7279
24 MOEX10 RUB MOEX 10 Index 6,388.1700
25 MOEXIT RUB MOEX IT Index 51,484,671.8991
26 RTSIT USD RTS IT Index 23,130,497.9478
27 MOEXRE RUB MOEX Real Estate Index 5,297,031.9795
28 RTSRE USD RTS Real Estate Index 2,222,530.9627
29 MCXSM RUB MOEX SMID Index 440,396,032.7728
30 RTSSM USD RTS SMID Index 9,373,756.5334
31 EPSI RUB Equity Subindex 6,330,796,026.7176
32 MXSHAR RUB MOEX SHARIAH INDEX 681,765,705.7450
33 IMOEXW RUB MOEX Active Management Index 1,717,285,893.4093
34 IMOEXCNY CNY MOEX Russia CNY Index 482,720,186.9386
35 MIPO RUB MOEX IPO Index 137,036,152.8501

 


