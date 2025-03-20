The Updated Coefficients For Moscow Exchange Indices To Come Into Force

The following coefficients for Moscow Exchange indices come into force from March 21, 2025:

№ Index code Currency Index Name Divisor 1 IMOEX RUB MOEX Russia Index 2,225,231,673.1150 2 RTSI USD RTS Index 70,637,394.1230 3 MOEXBC RUB MOEX Blue Chip Index 268,801,820.5341 4 MRBC RUB MOEX 15 Index 2,216,310,903.3559 5 MOEXBMI RUB MOEX Broad Market Index 3,424,157,020.5276 6 RUBMI USD RTS Broad Market Index 106,664,907.0739 7 MOEXOG RUB MOEX Oil and Gas Index 66,203,940.8436 8 RTSOG USD RTS Oil & Gas Index 34,100,239.1637 9 MOEXEU RUB MOEX Electric Utilities 83,292,884.2666 10 RTSEU USD RTS Electric Utilities Index 32,855,051.1337 11 MOEXTL RUB MOEX Telecommunication Index 11,628,879.4000 12 RTSTL USD RTS Telecom Index 3,792,888.3611 13 MOEXMM RUB MOEX Metals and Mining Index 98,505,751.5751 14 RTSMM USD RTS Metals & Mining Index 46,860,618.7101 15 MOEXFN RUB MOEX Financials Index 39,832,333.0622 16 RTSFN USD RTS Finances Index 22,910,013.5185 17 MOEXCN RUB MOEX Consumer Index 19,871,482.6660 18 RTSCR USD RTS Consumer & Retail Index 8,773,423.5157 19 MOEXCH RUB MOEX Chemicals Index 4,233,608.2229 20 RTSCH USD RTS Chemicals Index 4,059,768.7477 21 MOEXTN RUB MOEX Transportation Index 46,076,984.8070 22 RTSTN USD RTS Transport Index 18,857,285.3369 23 MOEXINN RUB MOEX Innovation Index 169,985,571.7279 24 MOEX10 RUB MOEX 10 Index 6,388.1700 25 MOEXIT RUB MOEX IT Index 51,484,671.8991 26 RTSIT USD RTS IT Index 23,130,497.9478 27 MOEXRE RUB MOEX Real Estate Index 5,297,031.9795 28 RTSRE USD RTS Real Estate Index 2,222,530.9627 29 MCXSM RUB MOEX SMID Index 440,396,032.7728 30 RTSSM USD RTS SMID Index 9,373,756.5334 31 EPSI RUB Equity Subindex 6,330,796,026.7176 32 MXSHAR RUB MOEX SHARIAH INDEX 681,765,705.7450 33 IMOEXW RUB MOEX Active Management Index 1,717,285,893.4093 34 IMOEXCNY CNY MOEX Russia CNY Index 482,720,186.9386 35 MIPO RUB MOEX IPO Index 137,036,152.8501



