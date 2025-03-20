The Updated Coefficients For Moscow Exchange Indices To Come Into Force

The following coefficients for Moscow Exchange indices come into force from March 21, 2025:
|№
|Index code
|Currency
|Index Name
|Divisor
|1
|IMOEX
|RUB
|MOEX Russia Index
|2,225,231,673.1150
|2
|RTSI
|USD
|RTS Index
|70,637,394.1230
|3
|MOEXBC
|RUB
|MOEX Blue Chip Index
|268,801,820.5341
|4
|MRBC
|RUB
|MOEX 15 Index
|2,216,310,903.3559
|5
|MOEXBMI
|RUB
|MOEX Broad Market Index
|3,424,157,020.5276
|6
|RUBMI
|USD
|RTS Broad Market Index
|106,664,907.0739
|7
|MOEXOG
|RUB
|MOEX Oil and Gas Index
|66,203,940.8436
|8
|RTSOG
|USD
|RTS Oil & Gas Index
|34,100,239.1637
|9
|MOEXEU
|RUB
|MOEX Electric Utilities
|83,292,884.2666
|10
|RTSEU
|USD
|RTS Electric Utilities Index
|32,855,051.1337
|11
|MOEXTL
|RUB
|MOEX Telecommunication Index
|11,628,879.4000
|12
|RTSTL
|USD
|RTS Telecom Index
|3,792,888.3611
|13
|MOEXMM
|RUB
|MOEX Metals and Mining Index
|98,505,751.5751
|14
|RTSMM
|USD
|RTS Metals & Mining Index
|46,860,618.7101
|15
|MOEXFN
|RUB
|MOEX Financials Index
|39,832,333.0622
|16
|RTSFN
|USD
|RTS Finances Index
|22,910,013.5185
|17
|MOEXCN
|RUB
|MOEX Consumer Index
|19,871,482.6660
|18
|RTSCR
|USD
|RTS Consumer & Retail Index
|8,773,423.5157
|19
|MOEXCH
|RUB
|MOEX Chemicals Index
|4,233,608.2229
|20
|RTSCH
|USD
|RTS Chemicals Index
|4,059,768.7477
|21
|MOEXTN
|RUB
|MOEX Transportation Index
|46,076,984.8070
|22
|RTSTN
|USD
|RTS Transport Index
|18,857,285.3369
|23
|MOEXINN
|RUB
|MOEX Innovation Index
|169,985,571.7279
|24
|MOEX10
|RUB
|MOEX 10 Index
|6,388.1700
|25
|MOEXIT
|RUB
|MOEX IT Index
|51,484,671.8991
|26
|RTSIT
|USD
|RTS IT Index
|23,130,497.9478
|27
|MOEXRE
|RUB
|MOEX Real Estate Index
|5,297,031.9795
|28
|RTSRE
|USD
|RTS Real Estate Index
|2,222,530.9627
|29
|MCXSM
|RUB
|MOEX SMID Index
|440,396,032.7728
|30
|RTSSM
|USD
|RTS SMID Index
|9,373,756.5334
|31
|EPSI
|RUB
|Equity Subindex
|6,330,796,026.7176
|32
|MXSHAR
|RUB
|MOEX SHARIAH INDEX
|681,765,705.7450
|33
|IMOEXW
|RUB
|MOEX Active Management Index
|1,717,285,893.4093
|34
|IMOEXCNY
|CNY
|MOEX Russia CNY Index
|482,720,186.9386
|35
|MIPO
|RUB
|MOEX IPO Index
|137,036,152.8501
