The Updated Coefficients For Moscow Exchange Indices To Come Into Force

Date 18/12/2025

The following coefficients for Moscow Exchange indices come into force from December 19, 2025:

Index code Currency Index Name Divisor
1 IMOEX RUB MOEX Russia Index 2,617,906,972.6510
2 IMOEX RUB MOEX Russia Index all sessions 2,617,906,972.6510
3 RTSI USD RTS Index 83,102,415.2850
4 MOEXBC RUB MOEX Blue Chip Index 298,895,045.5521
5 MRBC RUB MOEX 15 Index 2,933,152,301.9065
6 MOEXBMI RUB MOEX Broad Market Index 4,016,245,925.6838
7 RUBMI USD RTS Broad Market Index 125,108,894.2128
8 MOEXOG RUB MOEX Oil and Gas Index 275,644,070.8739
9 RTSOG USD RTS Oil & Gas Index 141,978,387.1033
10 MOEXEU RUB MOEX Electric Utilities 82,513,023.8327
11 RTSEU USD RTS Electric Utilities Index 32,547,433.5664
12 MOEXTL RUB MOEX Telecommunication Index 11,286,221.6136
13 RTSTL USD RTS Telecom Index 3,681,126.7128
14 MOEXMM RUB MOEX Metals and Mining Index 86,777,114.8052
15 RTSMM USD RTS Metals & Mining Index 41,281,135.6152
16 MOEXFN RUB MOEX Financials Index 49,190,267.4581
17 RTSFN USD RTS Finances Index 28,292,334.5384
18 MOEXCN RUB MOEX Consumer Index 28,157,323.8964
19 RTSCR USD RTS Consumer & Retail Index 12,431,690.7683
20 MOEXCH RUB MOEX Chemicals Index 3,569,331.4411
21 RTSCH USD RTS Chemicals Index 3,422,768.3508
22 MOEXTN RUB MOEX Transportation Index 44,734,769.4402
23 RTSTN USD RTS Transport Index 18,307,975.5620
24 MOEXINN RUB MOEX Innovation Index 265,928,531.4973
25 MOEX10 RUB MOEX 10 Index 5,261.94
26 MOEXIT RUB MOEX IT Index 101,573,063.3340
27 RTSIT USD RTS IT Index 45,633,689.5301
28 MOEXRE RUB MOEX Real Estate Index 8,900,293.3348
29 RTSRE USD RTS Real Estate Index 3,734,388.9163
30 MCXSM RUB MOEX SMID Index 501,044,399.4198
31 RTSSM USD RTS SMID Index 10,664,646.9611
32 EPSI RUB Equity Subindex 7,290,083,026.1705
33 MXSHAR RUB MOEX SHARIAH INDEX 322,777,471.4663
34 IMOEXW RUB MOEX Active Management Index 2,148,259,945.0194
35 IMOEXCNY CNY MOEX Russia CNY Index 567,903,359.6790
36 MIPO RUB MOEX IPO Index 74,646,890.7060


Read more on the Moscow Exchange: https://www.moex.com/n96288

