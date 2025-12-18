The Updated Coefficients For Moscow Exchange Indices To Come Into Force

The following coefficients for Moscow Exchange indices come into force from December 19, 2025:
|№
|Index code
|Currency
|Index Name
|Divisor
|1
|IMOEX
|RUB
|MOEX Russia Index
|2,617,906,972.6510
|2
|IMOEX
|RUB
|MOEX Russia Index all sessions
|2,617,906,972.6510
|3
|RTSI
|USD
|RTS Index
|83,102,415.2850
|4
|MOEXBC
|RUB
|MOEX Blue Chip Index
|298,895,045.5521
|5
|MRBC
|RUB
|MOEX 15 Index
|2,933,152,301.9065
|6
|MOEXBMI
|RUB
|MOEX Broad Market Index
|4,016,245,925.6838
|7
|RUBMI
|USD
|RTS Broad Market Index
|125,108,894.2128
|8
|MOEXOG
|RUB
|MOEX Oil and Gas Index
|275,644,070.8739
|9
|RTSOG
|USD
|RTS Oil & Gas Index
|141,978,387.1033
|10
|MOEXEU
|RUB
|MOEX Electric Utilities
|82,513,023.8327
|11
|RTSEU
|USD
|RTS Electric Utilities Index
|32,547,433.5664
|12
|MOEXTL
|RUB
|MOEX Telecommunication Index
|11,286,221.6136
|13
|RTSTL
|USD
|RTS Telecom Index
|3,681,126.7128
|14
|MOEXMM
|RUB
|MOEX Metals and Mining Index
|86,777,114.8052
|15
|RTSMM
|USD
|RTS Metals & Mining Index
|41,281,135.6152
|16
|MOEXFN
|RUB
|MOEX Financials Index
|49,190,267.4581
|17
|RTSFN
|USD
|RTS Finances Index
|28,292,334.5384
|18
|MOEXCN
|RUB
|MOEX Consumer Index
|28,157,323.8964
|19
|RTSCR
|USD
|RTS Consumer & Retail Index
|12,431,690.7683
|20
|MOEXCH
|RUB
|MOEX Chemicals Index
|3,569,331.4411
|21
|RTSCH
|USD
|RTS Chemicals Index
|3,422,768.3508
|22
|MOEXTN
|RUB
|MOEX Transportation Index
|44,734,769.4402
|23
|RTSTN
|USD
|RTS Transport Index
|18,307,975.5620
|24
|MOEXINN
|RUB
|MOEX Innovation Index
|265,928,531.4973
|25
|MOEX10
|RUB
|MOEX 10 Index
|5,261.94
|26
|MOEXIT
|RUB
|MOEX IT Index
|101,573,063.3340
|27
|RTSIT
|USD
|RTS IT Index
|45,633,689.5301
|28
|MOEXRE
|RUB
|MOEX Real Estate Index
|8,900,293.3348
|29
|RTSRE
|USD
|RTS Real Estate Index
|3,734,388.9163
|30
|MCXSM
|RUB
|MOEX SMID Index
|501,044,399.4198
|31
|RTSSM
|USD
|RTS SMID Index
|10,664,646.9611
|32
|EPSI
|RUB
|Equity Subindex
|7,290,083,026.1705
|33
|MXSHAR
|RUB
|MOEX SHARIAH INDEX
|322,777,471.4663
|34
|IMOEXW
|RUB
|MOEX Active Management Index
|2,148,259,945.0194
|35
|IMOEXCNY
|CNY
|MOEX Russia CNY Index
|567,903,359.6790
|36
|MIPO
|RUB
|MOEX IPO Index
|74,646,890.7060
