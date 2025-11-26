The UK Financial Conduct Authority’s Approach To Regulating Cryptoassets And Stablecoins - Speech By David Geale, Executive Director, Payments And Digital Finance And Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) Managing Director, At City & Financial Global

Our philosophy and approach

We want the UK’s crypto and stablecoin market to be one that is well-balanced, enables innovation and is underpinned by integrity and trust.

While we are reliant on legislation to bring this to life, we are working at pace to build a proportionate, sustainable regime that works.

One that is competitive, built for the future and ready for firms – and that allows consumers to make informed decisions and understand both what they are getting into and the limits of consumer protection.

We also want to foster an environment that firms want to do business in. Because there is huge potential in serving and being part of the UK’s well-established financial services market.

From the start, our approach has been deliberate, with a clear roadmap and timetable.

We have prioritised working with industry and listening to feedback to make sure we get this right.

That’s why we published a series of discussion papers to explore the issues and to elicit the full range of views before consulting on specific proposals.

We have now published a substantial consultation on stablecoin issuance and cryptoasset custody, a prudential regime and cross-cutting requirements.

There is still more to come, on market abuse, admissions and disclosure, and prudential and regulated activities. By early next year, we expect to have another consultation paper on consumer duty, regulatory reporting and more.

After taking the feedback into account, we’ll publish policy statements to set out the final regime before opening our gateway to firms.

In that vein, we are actively seeking views.

We want firms to engage with us as we make these important decisions. If our proposals don’t work, let us know – and propose new solutions for us to consider.

Because, contrary to some commentary, we want our regulation to facilitate growth, not stifle it.

We’re also actively supporting innovation in crypto, including stablecoins.

For example, we shared yesterday that RegTech platform Eunice has joined our Regulatory Sandbox to explore how disclosure templates will boost transparency for cryptoasset investors.

Eunice is seeking input from industry to help consumers understand what they’re investing in. The results of the sandbox will influence how we approach disclosure requirements, and we'll then feed those insights into our wider work on admissions and disclosures.

And we are announcing today the launch of a stablecoin-specific cohort in our Regulatory Sandbox. It will support stablecoin issuers in testing UK-issued stablecoins, while also helping us test our policy proposals in an agile fashion. It’s a unique chance for innovative firms to test their stablecoin products and services under the UK’s evolving regulatory regime, potentially driving new ideas to benefit both wholesale and retail customers.

This truly is a very exciting and groundbreaking initiative.

It supports agile policymaking and industry development, and gives firms the unique opportunity to provide us with practical feedback.

Applications open to firms today and run until 25 January. And to show our intent, we have our first successful entry. A major firm has been accepted and is gearing up for testing in the next couple of months. We e will support them as they test their GBP stablecoin for payments in another world first.

This demonstrates our commitment to helping firms test, grow and thrive in the UK.

We look forward to further applications to participate in the cohort, and you can find more details on how to apply on our Regulatory Sandbox webpage.

Finally, I am pleased to announce we will be hosting in-person stablecoin policy sprints in March.

These sprints will further consider retail and wholesale use cases for stablecoins, and help determine where regulation is or is not needed.

We want to bring together participants from traditional finance and payment and fintech firms to explore how stablecoins can improve trust, speed, cost and interoperability across different use cases.

Expressions of interest for the sprints will open in January, so keep an eye out for more details.