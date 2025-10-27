The UAE Securities And Commodities Authority And Dubai Financial Services Authority Strengthen Regulatory Cooperation With Memorandum Of Understanding On The Oversight Of Auditors

The Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), the United Arab Emirates’ regulator overseeing securities, commodities, and financial markets, and the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the independent regulator of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), are pleased to announce a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing audit oversight and fostering greater regulatory cooperation between the two organisations. The agreement will help to strengthen the regulatory oversight of the audit function, and will include areas such as firm registration and inspection, helping to improve financial reporting, market integrity, and boost investor confidence in the United Arab Emirates’ financial sector.

Under the MoU, the SCA and DFSA will collaborate on monitoring and supervising audit functions, sharing expertise, and strengthening the overall framework for audit oversight within their respective areas. This partnership comes at a time of rapid financial sector growth in the United Arab Emirates and is designed to address the increasing complexity of financial markets.

His Excellency Waleed Saeed Al Awadhi, Chief Executive Officer of the SCA, commented: “The signing of this MoU with the DFSA marks a new era of collaboration and transparency in audit oversight. As the United Arab Emirates’ financial market continues to grow, it is essential that we strengthen our regulatory frameworks and promote best practices in auditing. This agreement will enhance our collective efforts to safeguard the integrity of the financial system and support the confidence of investors in the United Arab Emirates.”

Mark Steward, Chief Executive of the DFSA, added: “This is the start of a new era of collaboration between the DFSA and SCA. Our agreement will strengthen audit standards across all securities firms operating in the United Arab Emirates and DIFC, including in the United Arab Emirates’ capital markets. My DFSA colleagues and I look forward to working more closely with our SCA colleagues."

The new agreement is expected to bring a more seamless and effective regulatory environment, where both authorities will share knowledge and resources to improve the enforcement of financial reporting standards and enhance the effectiveness of audit processes. Both authorities have expressed their commitment to fostering a strong, sustainable, and transparent financial market in the United Arab Emirates.

HE Waleed Saeed Al Awadhi, Chief Executive Officer of the SCA (right), and Mark Steward, Chief Executive of the DFSA (left), signed and exchanged the MoU to strengthen regulatory cooperation on the oversight of auditors