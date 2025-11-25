Skip to main Content
The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Develops Seven Social Enterprises Into Model Ses Via "Refreshing SE For Growth" Program
Date
25/11/2025
SET reveals success of “Refreshing SE for Growth” program, collaborating with five partners to pair SEs with C-level executives from listed companies on SET and mai for one-on-one coaching.
Seven SEs developed into model social enterprises, improving work efficiency, reducing costs, expanding profit opportunities, and elevating operational standards.
