Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
Track all markets on TradingView

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Develops Seven Social Enterprises Into Model Ses Via "Refreshing SE For Growth" Program

Date 25/11/2025

  • SET reveals success of “Refreshing SE for Growth” program, collaborating with five partners to pair SEs with C-level executives from listed companies on SET and mai for one-on-one coaching.
  • Seven SEs developed into model social enterprises, improving work efficiency, reducing costs, expanding profit opportunities, and elevating operational standards.
Confinity_sky1-min.gif MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach