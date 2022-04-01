The Spanish Stock Market Trades 43.8 Billion Euros In March (+24.7%) On 5.3 Million Trades (+8.8%) - Monthly Trading Statements FOR BME’s Markets

- Cash traded in Equities in the first quarter is 17.6% higher year on year
- New issues on the Fixed Income market reached 43.1 billion euros, up 6.8%
- Trading in Futures contracts on the IBEX 35 index in March increased by 36.5% year on year
The Spanish stock exchange traded 43.8 billion euros in Equities in March, up 24.7% from the same month in 2021 and up 27.7% from the previous month. The trading volume in the first three months grew 17.6% year on year. The number of trades in March was 5.3 million, 8.8% more than in March 2021 and 29.5% higher than in the preceding month.
BME's market share in Spanish equities in 2021 stood at 68.51%. The average spread in this month was 7.01 basis points at the first price level (11.5% better than the next trading venue) and 9.77 basis points with order book depth of 25,000 euros (35.6% better), according to an independent report by LiquidMetrix, available here: https://www.bmerv.es/ing/Miembros/MIFID_II.aspx. All figures include both transparent order book (LIT) trading – including auctions – and non-transparent (dark) off-book trading.
The volume traded in March in the Fixed Income markets reached 9.1 billion euros, 5.5% less than in February. New issues, including Public Debt and Private Fixed Income issues, amounted to 43.1 billion euros, up 20.4% from February and up 6.8% year on year.
The outstanding balance stood at 1.75 trillion euros in March, up 1% on the previous month and up 2.8% year on year.
The Financial Derivatives market traded 6.1 million contracts in March, representing a notional 55.8 million euros. Trading increased by 36.5% in IBEX 35 Futures and by 45.9% in Mini IBEX Futures from the same month the previous year. There was also a 27.1% increase in trading in equity Futures contracts and a 3.1% increase in Equity Options compared to March 2021.
The volume traded during the first quarter of the year increased by 24.6% in IBEX 35 Futures, 22.8% in Mini IBEX Futures and 24.3% in Stock Futures from the same period the previous year.
The open interest grew by 32.2% compared to February in Mini IBEX Futures contracts and by 3.6% in Equity Futures contracts.
Trading by business areas and assets
|
March
2022
|
%Change
Feb22
|
%Change
March21
|
Year to Date
2022
|
Equities(1)
|
- Equities
|
43,846.3
|
27.7%
|
24.7%
|
17.6%
|
Number of trades
|
5,326.75
|
29.5%
|
8.8%
|
-2.6%
|
- Warrants
|
42.1
|
15.7%
|
33.5%
|
41.5%
|
Number of trades
|
9.8
|
14.2%
|
35.1%
|
31.7%
|
- ETFs
|
287.0
|
64.3%
|
89.1%
|
39.1%
|
Number of trades
|
16.1
|
61.8%
|
21.7%
|
13.7%
|
Fixed Income(1)
|
- Traded Volume(2)
|
9,170.6
|
-5.5%
|
-61.5%
|
-52.7%
|
- New Issues
|
43,126.9
|
20.4%
|
6.8%
|
-3.7%
|
- Outstanding Balance
|
1,751,383.2
|
0.7%
|
2.8%
|
1.0%
|
Financial derivatives(3)
|
- Futures: IBEX 35
|
624,4
|
21.6%
|
36.5%
|
24.6%
|
Mini IBEX 35
|
152.9
|
51.1%
|
45.9%
|
22.8%
|
Shares
|
3,855.2
|
9092.6%
|
27.1%
|
24.3%
|
- Options: IBEX 35
|
116.9
|
-26.2%
|
-39.6%
|
-17.8%
|
Shares
|
1,311.4
|
59.5%
|
3.1%
|
-25.0%
(1) Effective trading volume by asset type in million euros; number of trades in thousands
(2) The trading volume includes only trading on electronic platforms
(3) Thousands of contracts