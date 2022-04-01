 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

The Spanish Stock Market Trades 43.8 Billion Euros In March (+24.7%) On 5.3 Million Trades (+8.8%) - Monthly Trading Statements FOR BME’s Markets

Date 01/04/2022

  • Cash traded in Equities in the first quarter is 17.6% higher year on year
  • New issues on the Fixed Income market reached 43.1 billion euros, up 6.8%
  • Trading in Futures contracts on the IBEX 35 index in March increased by 36.5% year on year

 

The Spanish stock exchange traded 43.8 billion euros in Equities in March, up 24.7% from the same month in 2021 and up 27.7% from the previous month. The trading volume in the first three months grew 17.6% year on year. The number of trades in March was 5.3 million, 8.8% more than in March 2021 and 29.5% higher than in the preceding month.

BME's market share in Spanish equities in 2021 stood at 68.51%. The average spread in this month was 7.01 basis points at the first price level (11.5% better than the next trading venue) and 9.77 basis points with order book depth of 25,000 euros (35.6% better), according to an independent report by LiquidMetrix, available here: https://www.bmerv.es/ing/Miembros/MIFID_II.aspx. All figures include both transparent order book (LIT) trading – including auctions – and non-transparent (dark) off-book trading.

The volume traded in March in the Fixed Income markets reached 9.1 billion euros, 5.5% less than in February. New issues, including Public Debt and Private Fixed Income issues, amounted to 43.1 billion euros, up 20.4% from February and up 6.8% year on year.

The outstanding balance stood at 1.75 trillion euros in March, up 1% on the previous month and up 2.8% year on year.

The Financial Derivatives market traded 6.1 million contracts in March, representing a notional 55.8 million euros. Trading increased by 36.5% in IBEX 35 Futures and by 45.9% in Mini IBEX Futures from the same month the previous year. There was also a 27.1% increase in trading in equity Futures contracts and a 3.1% increase in Equity Options compared to March 2021.

The volume traded during the first quarter of the year increased by 24.6% in IBEX 35 Futures, 22.8% in Mini IBEX Futures and 24.3% in Stock Futures from the same period the previous year.

The open interest grew by 32.2% compared to February in Mini IBEX Futures contracts and by 3.6% in Equity Futures contracts.

Trading by business areas and assets

 

March

 2022

%Change

Feb22

%Change

March21

Year to Date

2022

Equities(1)

        

-        Equities

43,846.3

27.7%

24.7%

17.6%

Number of trades

5,326.75

29.5%

8.8%

-2.6%

-        Warrants

42.1

15.7%

33.5%

41.5%

Number of trades

9.8

14.2%

35.1%

31.7%

-        ETFs

287.0

64.3%

89.1%

39.1%

Number of trades

16.1

61.8%

21.7%

13.7%

Fixed Income(1)

        

-        Traded Volume(2)

9,170.6

-5.5%

-61.5%

-52.7%

-        New Issues

43,126.9

20.4%

6.8%

-3.7%

-        Outstanding Balance

1,751,383.2

0.7%

2.8%

1.0%

Financial derivatives(3)

        

-        Futures:    IBEX 35

624,4

21.6%

36.5%

24.6%

                   Mini IBEX 35

152.9

51.1%

45.9%

22.8%

                   Shares

3,855.2

9092.6%

27.1%

24.3%

-        Options:   IBEX 35

116.9

-26.2%

-39.6%

-17.8%

                   Shares

1,311.4

59.5%

3.1%

-25.0%

(1) Effective trading volume by asset type in million euros; number of trades in thousands

(2) The trading volume includes only trading on electronic platforms

(3) Thousands of contracts