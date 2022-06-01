BV_Trial Banner.gif
The Spanish Stock Market Trades 32.2 Billion Euros In May - Monthly Trading Statements For BME’s Markets

Date 01/06/2022

  • The volume traded in Equities is up 16% so far this year
  • Fixed Income trading in May is 41% higher than in April
  • Trading in IBEX 35 index futures contracts to May increases 16.4%

 

 

The Spanish stock exchange traded 32.2 billion euros in Equities in May, 0.6% more than in the same month of 2021 and 12.6% less than in the previous month. In the first five months of the year, the trading volume grew 16%. The number of trades in May was 3.4 million, 1.5% less than in May 2021 and 7.4% higher than April 2022.

BME's market share in Spanish equities stood at 65,54%. The average spread in this month was 7.11 basis points at the first price level (5.3% better than the next trading venue) and 9.42 basis points with order book depth of 25,000 euros (27.8% better), according to an independent report by LiquidMetrix, available here: https://www.bmerv.es/ing/Miembros/MIFID_II.aspx. All figures include both transparent order book (LIT) trading – including auctions – and non-transparent (dark) off-book trading.

The volume traded in May in the Fixed Income markets reached 12.2 billion euros, 41% higher than in April. New issues, including Public Debt and Private Fixed Income issues, amounted to 24.5 billion euros, which implies a 12.6% decrease compared to the same month the previous year and a drop of 36.3% compared to April.

The outstanding balance stood at 1.76 trillion euros, up 2.4% so far this year and up 3.4% compared to May 2021.

The Financial Derivatives market traded 2 million contracts in May, representing a nominal 41.1 billion euros.

Trading increased by 16.4% in IBEX 35 Futures and by 17% in Mini IBEX Futures. In May trading in Mini IBEX Options increased by 32.4% and by 28.6% in Stock Options, both compared to the same month a year earlier.

Compared to April, the open position in May increased  5.8% in IBEX 35 Futures, 16.4% in Mini IBEX Futures, 28.5% in Mini IBEX Options and 3.2% in Stock Options.

Trading by business areas and assets

 

May

 2022

%Change

April22

%Change

May21

Year to Date

2022

Equities(1)

        

-        Equities

32,237.2

-12.6%

0.6%

16.0%

Number of trades

3,410.2

7.4%

-1.5%

-4.4%

-        Warrants

45.8

26.9%

70.7%

52.8%

Number of trades

7.4

30.8%

27.8%

29.4%

-        ETFs

151.8

9.1%

14.5%

30.9%

Number of trades

8.3

13.8%

8.6%

10.7%

Fixed Income(1)

        

-        Traded Volume(2)

12,241.8

41.0%

-51.1%

-53.4%

-        New Issues

24,537.8

-36.3%

-12.6%

-2.5%

-        Outstanding Balance

1,760,223.7

0.5%

3.4%

2.4%

Financial derivatives(3)

        

-        Futures:    IBEX 35

449.8

9.5%

9.1%

16.4%

                   Mini IBEX 35

85.8

17.2%

14.5%

17.0%

                   Shares

68.0

549.2%

-96.7%

-23.9%

-        Options:   IBEX 35

155.6

25.4%

32.4%

1.4%

                   Shares

1219.3

7.8%

28.6%

-7.1%

(1) Effective trading volume by asset type in million euros; number of trades in thousands

(2) The trading volume includes only trading on electronic platforms

(3) Thousands of contracts

