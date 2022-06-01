The Spanish Stock Market Trades 32.2 Billion Euros In May - Monthly Trading Statements For BME’s Markets

The volume traded in Equities is up 16% so far this year

Fixed Income trading in May is 41% higher than in April

Trading in IBEX 35 index futures contracts to May increases 16.4%

The Spanish stock exchange traded 32.2 billion euros in Equities in May, 0.6% more than in the same month of 2021 and 12.6% less than in the previous month. In the first five months of the year, the trading volume grew 16%. The number of trades in May was 3.4 million, 1.5% less than in May 2021 and 7.4% higher than April 2022.

BME's market share in Spanish equities stood at 65,54%. The average spread in this month was 7.11 basis points at the first price level (5.3% better than the next trading venue) and 9.42 basis points with order book depth of 25,000 euros (27.8% better), according to an independent report by LiquidMetrix, available here: https://www.bmerv.es/ing/Miembros/MIFID_II.aspx. All figures include both transparent order book (LIT) trading – including auctions – and non-transparent (dark) off-book trading.

The volume traded in May in the Fixed Income markets reached 12.2 billion euros, 41% higher than in April. New issues, including Public Debt and Private Fixed Income issues, amounted to 24.5 billion euros, which implies a 12.6% decrease compared to the same month the previous year and a drop of 36.3% compared to April.

The outstanding balance stood at 1.76 trillion euros, up 2.4% so far this year and up 3.4% compared to May 2021.

The Financial Derivatives market traded 2 million contracts in May, representing a nominal 41.1 billion euros.

Trading increased by 16.4% in IBEX 35 Futures and by 17% in Mini IBEX Futures. In May trading in Mini IBEX Options increased by 32.4% and by 28.6% in Stock Options, both compared to the same month a year earlier.

Compared to April, the open position in May increased 5.8% in IBEX 35 Futures, 16.4% in Mini IBEX Futures, 28.5% in Mini IBEX Options and 3.2% in Stock Options.

Trading by business areas and assets

May 2022 %Change April22 %Change May21 Year to Date 2022 Equities(1) - Equities 32,237.2 -12.6% 0.6% 16.0% Number of trades 3,410.2 7.4% -1.5% -4.4% - Warrants 45.8 26.9% 70.7% 52.8% Number of trades 7.4 30.8% 27.8% 29.4% - ETFs 151.8 9.1% 14.5% 30.9% Number of trades 8.3 13.8% 8.6% 10.7% Fixed Income(1) - Traded Volume(2) 12,241.8 41.0% -51.1% -53.4% - New Issues 24,537.8 -36.3% -12.6% -2.5% - Outstanding Balance 1,760,223.7 0.5% 3.4% 2.4% Financial derivatives(3) - Futures: IBEX 35 449.8 9.5% 9.1% 16.4% Mini IBEX 35 85.8 17.2% 14.5% 17.0% Shares 68.0 549.2% -96.7% -23.9% - Options: IBEX 35 155.6 25.4% 32.4% 1.4% Shares 1219.3 7.8% 28.6% -7.1%

(1) Effective trading volume by asset type in million euros; number of trades in thousands

(2) The trading volume includes only trading on electronic platforms

(3) Thousands of contracts