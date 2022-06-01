The Spanish Stock Market Trades 32.2 Billion Euros In May - Monthly Trading Statements For BME’s Markets

- The volume traded in Equities is up 16% so far this year
- Fixed Income trading in May is 41% higher than in April
- Trading in IBEX 35 index futures contracts to May increases 16.4%
The Spanish stock exchange traded 32.2 billion euros in Equities in May, 0.6% more than in the same month of 2021 and 12.6% less than in the previous month. In the first five months of the year, the trading volume grew 16%. The number of trades in May was 3.4 million, 1.5% less than in May 2021 and 7.4% higher than April 2022.
BME's market share in Spanish equities stood at 65,54%. The average spread in this month was 7.11 basis points at the first price level (5.3% better than the next trading venue) and 9.42 basis points with order book depth of 25,000 euros (27.8% better), according to an independent report by LiquidMetrix, available here: https://www.bmerv.es/ing/Miembros/MIFID_II.aspx. All figures include both transparent order book (LIT) trading – including auctions – and non-transparent (dark) off-book trading.
The volume traded in May in the Fixed Income markets reached 12.2 billion euros, 41% higher than in April. New issues, including Public Debt and Private Fixed Income issues, amounted to 24.5 billion euros, which implies a 12.6% decrease compared to the same month the previous year and a drop of 36.3% compared to April.
The outstanding balance stood at 1.76 trillion euros, up 2.4% so far this year and up 3.4% compared to May 2021.
The Financial Derivatives market traded 2 million contracts in May, representing a nominal 41.1 billion euros.
Trading increased by 16.4% in IBEX 35 Futures and by 17% in Mini IBEX Futures. In May trading in Mini IBEX Options increased by 32.4% and by 28.6% in Stock Options, both compared to the same month a year earlier.
Compared to April, the open position in May increased 5.8% in IBEX 35 Futures, 16.4% in Mini IBEX Futures, 28.5% in Mini IBEX Options and 3.2% in Stock Options.
Trading by business areas and assets
|
May
2022
|
%Change
April22
|
%Change
May21
|
Year to Date
2022
|
Equities(1)
|
- Equities
|
32,237.2
|
-12.6%
|
0.6%
|
16.0%
|
Number of trades
|
3,410.2
|
7.4%
|
-1.5%
|
-4.4%
|
- Warrants
|
45.8
|
26.9%
|
70.7%
|
52.8%
|
Number of trades
|
7.4
|
30.8%
|
27.8%
|
29.4%
|
- ETFs
|
151.8
|
9.1%
|
14.5%
|
30.9%
|
Number of trades
|
8.3
|
13.8%
|
8.6%
|
10.7%
|
Fixed Income(1)
|
- Traded Volume(2)
|
12,241.8
|
41.0%
|
-51.1%
|
-53.4%
|
- New Issues
|
24,537.8
|
-36.3%
|
-12.6%
|
-2.5%
|
- Outstanding Balance
|
1,760,223.7
|
0.5%
|
3.4%
|
2.4%
|
Financial derivatives(3)
|
- Futures: IBEX 35
|
449.8
|
9.5%
|
9.1%
|
16.4%
|
Mini IBEX 35
|
85.8
|
17.2%
|
14.5%
|
17.0%
|
Shares
|
68.0
|
549.2%
|
-96.7%
|
-23.9%
|
- Options: IBEX 35
|
155.6
|
25.4%
|
32.4%
|
1.4%
|
Shares
|
1219.3
|
7.8%
|
28.6%
|
-7.1%
(1) Effective trading volume by asset type in million euros; number of trades in thousands
(2) The trading volume includes only trading on electronic platforms
(3) Thousands of contracts