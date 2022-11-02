The Spanish Stock Market Trades 23.9 Billion Euros In October

The volume traded in Equities in October is down 1.2% on the previous month

Fixed-income trading in October increased 4.8% to 10.5 billion euros

Trading in Futures contracts on the IBEX 35 ® index increased by 7.4% in the first ten months of the year

The Spanish stock market traded 23.9 billion euros in Equities in October, down 42.1% year on year and down 1.2% from the preceding month. The number of trades in October was 2.7 million, down 4.5% from September 2022.

BME's market share in Spanish equities stood at 63.80%. The average spread in this month was 6.83 basis points at the first price level and 9.32 basis points with order book depth of 25,000 euros, according to an independent report by LiquidMetrix, available here: https://www.bmerv.es/ing/Miembros/MIFID_II.aspx. All figures include both transparent order book (LIT) trading – including auctions – and non-transparent (dark) off-book trading.

The volume traded in October in the Fixed Income markets reached 10.5 billion euros, up 4.8% compared to September. New issues, including Public Debt and Private Fixed Income issues, amounted to 29 billion euros, which implies a 7.4% increase compared to the same month the previous year.

The outstanding balance stood at 1.78 trillion euros, up 3.8% so far this year and up 2.3% year on year.

The Financial Derivatives market traded 1.79 million contracts in October for a notional amount of 38.9 billion euros. The volume traded in the first ten months of the year increased by 7.4% in IBEX 35® Futures, by 8.1% in Mini IBEX Futures, and by 8.4% in Equity Options. In addition, there was a 2.1% increase in trading in IBEX 35® Futures and a 3.1% increase in Mini IBEX Futures compared to September. The volume traded in Options increased by 35.7% on IBEX 35® and 15.2% on Stocks compared to the same month last year.

Trading in equity dividend futures grew to 1,351 contracts traded compared to 550 in October 2021, an increase of 145.6%.

Trading by business areas and assets

October 2022 %Change September22 %Change October 21 Year to Date 2022 Equities(1) - Equities 23,911.8 -1.2% -42.1% -1.6% Number of trades 2,713.62 -4.5% -25.3% -10.7% - Warrants 63.7 12.6% 138.9% 103.5% Number of trades 5.9 -8.1% -2.2% 19.3% - ETFs 101.8 -24.7% -25.3% 9.4% Number of trades 7.8 -24.2% 25.2% 12.8% Fixed Income(1) - Traded Volume(2) 10,502.7 4.8% -33.8% -52.9% - New Issues 29,013.8 -23.0% 7.4% -2.6% - Outstanding Balance 1,784,125.2 -0.4% 2.3% 3.8% Financial derivatives(3) - Futures: IBEX 35 486.6 2.1% 17.9% 7.4% Mini IBEX 35 71.1 3.1% -5.2% 8.1% Shares 2.7 -99.8% -98% -35.8% - Options: IBEX 35 87.5 -0.7% 35.7% -5.5% Shares 1,139.6 -25.8% 15.2% 8.4%

(1) Effective trading volume by asset type in million euros; number of trades in thousands

(2) The trading volume includes only trading on electronic platforms

(3) Thousands of contracts