The Spanish Exchange Traded €40.92 Bn In November

- The figure is in line with that for the same month a year earlier and down 12.8% from October
- The trading volume in Fixed Income to the end of November grows 67% year-on-year
- Trading in Financial Derivatives grows 2.9% in the first eleven months of the year
The Spanish Stock Exchange traded €40.92 billion in Equities in November, in line with that registered in the same period a year ago and down 12.8% on the previous month. The number of trades reported in November came in at 3.15 million, a 14.5% decrease year-on-year and 6.3% lower than in the preceding month.
BME's market share in Spanish equities in November stood at 77.09%. The average spread in November was 4.88 basis points at the first price level (17.7% better than the next trading venue) and 6.61 basis points with order book depth of €25,000 (43.9% better), according to an independent report by LiquidMetrix, available here: www.bmerv.es/ing/Miembros/MIFID_II.aspx. In all trading venues this data includes both transparent order book (LIT) trading – including auctions – and non-transparent (dark) off-book trading.
Fixed Income trading amounted to €24.96 billion in November, a 0.9% increase on October. The total accumulated trading to the end of November totalled €319.34 billion, a year-on-year increase of 67%.
New issues admitted to trading in November was €20.05 billion, down 22% from the previous month while in the first eleven months of the year it was up 4% year-on-year. The outstanding balance has increased by 1.9% so far this year, to €1.6 trillion euros.
The trading volume in Financial Derivatives in the first eleven months of the year increased by 2.9% on the same period last year. Monthly highlights include a 48.1% increase in Stock Futures, a 96.1% increase in Futures on Stock Dividends and growth of 111.0% in IBEX 35 Impacto Dividendo Futures. The trading volume in Options and Futures on Stocks was up 30.2% and 6.8% year-on-year respectively. The open interest in November increased 7.4% from October
Trading by business areas and assets
|
November
2019
|
Change
October 2019
|
Change
November 2018
|
Accumulated
|
Equities(1)
|
- Equities
|
40.926.7
|
-12.8%
|
-0.1%
|
-19.7%
|
Number of trades
|
3.152.2
|
-6.3%
|
-14.5%
|
-16.4%
|
- Warrants
|
18.8
|
-17.0%
|
-62.2%
|
-34.8%
|
Number of trades
|
5.6
|
-11.6%
|
-29.3%
|
-18.2%
|
- ETFs
|
143.2
|
4.7%
|
-39.0%
|
-45.9%
|
Number of trades
|
4.3
|
-30.2%
|
-8.1%
|
-30.4%
|
Fixed Income
|
Traded Volume(2)
|
24,965.3
|
0.9%
|
43.2%
|
67.2%
|
New Issues
|
20,052.4
|
-22.2%
|
-6.2%
|
4.1%
|
Outstanding Balance
|
1,551,637.1
|
-0.3%
|
0.7%
|
1.9%
|
Financial derivatives(3)
|
- Futures: IBEX 35
|
452.5
|
-13.3%
|
-11.1%
|
-6.8%
|
Mini IBEX 35
|
109.6
|
-31.7%
|
-5.2%
|
-1.7%
|
Shares
|
168.8
|
2.9%
|
30.2%
|
48.1%
|
- Options: IBEX 35
|
238.4
|
-23.4%
|
-42.0%
|
-6.4%
|
Shares
|
1,586.9
|
-4.3%
|
6.8%
|
-15.8%
(1) By asset type in million euros; number of trades in thousands
(2) Since implementation of MiFID II only trading on electronic platforms included
(3) Thousands of contracts