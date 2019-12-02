 Skip to main Content
The Spanish Exchange Traded €40.92 Bn In November

Date 02/12/2019

  • The figure is in line with that for the same month a year earlier and down 12.8% from October
  • The trading volume in Fixed Income to the end of November grows 67% year-on-year
  • Trading in Financial Derivatives grows 2.9% in the first eleven months of the year

The Spanish Stock Exchange traded €40.92 billion in Equities in November, in line with that registered in the same period a year ago and down 12.8% on the previous month. The number of trades reported in November came in at 3.15 million, a 14.5% decrease year-on-year and 6.3% lower than in the preceding month.

BME's market share in Spanish equities in November stood at 77.09%. The average spread in November was 4.88 basis points at the first price level (17.7% better than the next trading venue) and 6.61 basis points with order book depth of €25,000 (43.9% better), according to an independent report by LiquidMetrix, available here: www.bmerv.es/ing/Miembros/MIFID_II.aspx. In all trading venues this data includes both transparent order book (LIT) trading – including auctions – and non-transparent (dark) off-book trading.

Fixed Income trading amounted to €24.96 billion in November, a 0.9% increase on October. The total accumulated trading to the end of November totalled €319.34 billion, a year-on-year increase of 67%.

New issues admitted to trading in November was €20.05 billion, down 22% from the previous month while in the first eleven months of the year it was up 4% year-on-year. The outstanding balance has increased by 1.9% so far this year, to €1.6 trillion euros.

The trading volume in Financial Derivatives in the first eleven months of the year increased by 2.9% on the same period last year. Monthly highlights include a 48.1% increase in Stock Futures, a 96.1% increase in Futures on Stock Dividends and growth of 111.0% in IBEX 35 Impacto Dividendo Futures. The trading volume in Options and Futures on Stocks was up 30.2% and 6.8% year-on-year respectively. The open interest in November increased 7.4% from October

Trading by business areas and assets

 

November

2019

Change

October 2019

Change

November 2018

Accumulated
change in year

Equities(1)

        

-       Equities

40.926.7

-12.8%

-0.1%

-19.7%

Number of trades

3.152.2

-6.3%

-14.5%

-16.4%

-       Warrants

18.8

-17.0%

-62.2%

-34.8%

Number of trades

5.6

-11.6%

-29.3%

-18.2%

-       ETFs

143.2

4.7%

-39.0%

-45.9%

Number of trades

4.3

-30.2%

-8.1%

-30.4%

Fixed Income

        

Traded Volume(2)

24,965.3

0.9%

43.2%

67.2%

New Issues

20,052.4

-22.2%

-6.2%

4.1%

Outstanding Balance

1,551,637.1

-0.3%

0.7%

1.9%

Financial derivatives(3)

        

-       Futures:      IBEX 35

452.5

-13.3%

-11.1%

-6.8%

                   Mini IBEX 35

109.6

-31.7%

-5.2%

-1.7%

                   Shares

168.8

2.9%

30.2%

48.1%

-       Options:   IBEX 35

238.4

-23.4%

-42.0%

-6.4%

                                Shares

1,586.9

-4.3%

6.8%

-15.8%

(1) By asset type in million euros; number of trades in thousands

(2) Since implementation of MiFID II only trading on electronic platforms included

(3) Thousands of contracts