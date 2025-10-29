The Securities Depository Center Company (Edaa) And Clearstream Partner To Jointly Introduce New Post-Trade Services In The Saudi Capital Market

The Securities Depository Center Company (Edaa), a subsidiary of the Saudi Tadawul Group, and Clearstream, the international central securities depository of Deutsche Börse Group, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to partner with the objective to jointly introduce new post-trade services in the Saudi capital market.

The collaboration between the two central securities depositories (CSDs) aims to enhance the efficiency and attractiveness of the Saudi capital market for both domestic and international investors. It builds on Clearstream’s initiative in 2021 to provide its clients access to the Saudi domestic market via Edaa. Leveraging its extensive global expertise, Clearstream will work with Edaa to advance the local post trade infrastructure and introduce new services including collateral management, securities lending and borrowing, fund services, and digital securities.

A key initial focus is the joint development and launch of the Saudi Collateral Management Service (SCMS). Tailored to the Saudi market, SCMS will provide a centralized, automated triparty collateral management system. It is designed to enable optimized and automated financing activities for local financial institutions, increase liquidity in the Saudi market and provide easy connectivity to international markets.

Hanan Alshehri, CEO of Edaa, said: “Our Partnership with Clearstream marks a vital step in our endeavors to enhancing the overall efficiency and liquidity of the Saudi capital market. It is a testament to Edaa’s continued commitment to strengthening the Saudi market infrastructure in line with international best practices.”