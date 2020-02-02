 Skip to main Content
The Saudi Stock Exchange Announces The Publication Of The Monthly Stock Market Ownership And Trading Activity Report (By Nationality And Investor Type)

Date 02/02/2020

Main Market
The total value of shares traded for the month ending 30 January 2020 amounted to SAR 84.38 billion, decreasing by 25.32% over the previous month; while total stock market capitalization reached SAR 8,748.85 billion at the end of this period, decreasing by 3.06 % over the previous month.
  • The total value of shares purchased by “Saudi Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 75.74 billion representing 89.76 % of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 76.94 billion representing 91.81 % of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Saudi Investors” stood at 97.28 % of total market capitalization as of 30 January 2020, representing a decrease of 0.03 % from the previous month.
  • The total value of shares purchased by “GCC Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 1.36 billion representing 1.62 % of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 2.16 billion representing 2.57% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “GCC Investors” stood at 0.50% of total market capitalization as of 30 January 2020, representing an increase of 0.01% from the previous month.
  • The total value of shares purchased by “Foreign Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 7.27 billion representing 8.62% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 5.27 billion representing 6.25% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Foreign Investors” stood at 2.21% of total market capitalization as of 30 January 2020, representing an increase of 0.02% from the previous month.  
Nomu-Parallel Market
The total value of shares traded for the month ending 30 January 2020 amounted to SAR 276.78 million, decreasing by 26.32% over the previous month; while total stock market capitalization reached SAR 2,349.30 million at the end of this period, decreasing by 7.57 % over the previous month.
  • The total value of shares purchased by “Saudi Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 267.25 million representing 96.56% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 268.72 million representing 97.09% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Saudi Investors” stood at 99.84% of total market capitalization as of 30 January 2020, representing a decrease of 0.04% from the previous month.
  • The total value of shares purchased and sold by “GCC Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 0.00 million. Total ownership of “GCC Investors” stood at 0.00% of total market capitalization as of 30 January 2020.
  • The total value of shares purchased by “Foreign Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 9.53 million representing 3.44% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 8.06 million representing 2.91% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Foreign Investors” stood at 0.16% of total market capitalization as of 30 January 2020, representing an increase of 0.04% from the previous month.
