The Saudi Stock Exchange Announces The Publication Of The Monthly Stock Market Ownership And Trading Activity Report (By Nationality And Investor Type)

Main Market
The total value of shares traded for the month ending 30 January 2020 amounted to SAR 84.38 billion, decreasing by 25.32% over the previous month; while total stock market capitalization reached SAR 8,748.85 billion at the end of this period, decreasing by 3.06 % over the previous month.
- The total value of shares purchased by “Saudi Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 75.74 billion representing 89.76 % of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 76.94 billion representing 91.81 % of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Saudi Investors” stood at 97.28 % of total market capitalization as of 30 January 2020, representing a decrease of 0.03 % from the previous month.
- The total value of shares purchased by “GCC Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 1.36 billion representing 1.62 % of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 2.16 billion representing 2.57% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “GCC Investors” stood at 0.50% of total market capitalization as of 30 January 2020, representing an increase of 0.01% from the previous month.
- The total value of shares purchased by “Foreign Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 7.27 billion representing 8.62% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 5.27 billion representing 6.25% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Foreign Investors” stood at 2.21% of total market capitalization as of 30 January 2020, representing an increase of 0.02% from the previous month.
Nomu-Parallel Market
The total value of shares traded for the month ending 30 January 2020 amounted to SAR 276.78 million, decreasing by 26.32% over the previous month; while total stock market capitalization reached SAR 2,349.30 million at the end of this period, decreasing by 7.57 % over the previous month.
- The total value of shares purchased by “Saudi Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 267.25 million representing 96.56% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 268.72 million representing 97.09% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Saudi Investors” stood at 99.84% of total market capitalization as of 30 January 2020, representing a decrease of 0.04% from the previous month.
- The total value of shares purchased and sold by “GCC Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 0.00 million. Total ownership of “GCC Investors” stood at 0.00% of total market capitalization as of 30 January 2020.
- The total value of shares purchased by “Foreign Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 9.53 million representing 3.44% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 8.06 million representing 2.91% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Foreign Investors” stood at 0.16% of total market capitalization as of 30 January 2020, representing an increase of 0.04% from the previous month.
