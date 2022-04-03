The Saudi Exchange Performance Report – 1st Quarter Statistical Report 2022

At the end of the 1st Quarter 2022 Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) closed at 13,090.40 points, increased by 3,182.58 points 32.12% over the same period of the previous year.
- Highest close level for the index during period was 13,101.36 point on 29/03/2022.
- Total equity market capitalization at the end of the 1st Quarter 2022 reached SAR 11,963.42 billion (US$ 3,190.24 billion), increasing by 24.21% over the same period of the previous year.
- The total value of shares traded during the 1st Quarter 2022 reached SAR 542.81 billion (US$ 144.75 billion), decreasing by 22.15% over the same period of the previous year.
- The total number of volume traded* reached 12.87 billion shares during the1st Quarter 2022 compared to 21.81 billion shares traded during the 1st Quarter 2021, a decrease of 40.98%.
- The total number of transactions executed during the 1st Quarter 2022 reached 23.64 million compared to 27.59 million trades during the 1st Quarter 2021, a decrease of 14.33%.
* Historical prices & volume traded data are adjusted to account for all corporate actions during the year.
* Number of trading days during 1st Quarter 2022 were 64also against 64 trading days during 1st Quarter 2021.
For more information, click here.