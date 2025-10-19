The Saudi Arabia Capital Market Authority Opens Registration For The 16th Batch Of The Graduate Development Program

The Capital Market Authority (CMA) announced the opening of registration for the 16th batch of its Graduate Development Program, which aims to support and develop young national talent by equipping them with the skills and knowledge necessary to enter the labor market and contribute to the development of the Kingdom's financial sector.

The program, open for registration from Sunday, October 19 until November 15, targets graduates from local and international universities. It offers participants a 12-month practical training opportunity across various CMA departments in several professional tracks, including finance, law, accounting, management, technology, and capital markets.

The program focuses on developing participants' personal and professional skills, providing them with the opportunity to work alongside distinguished professionals in the capital market, benefit from their practical expertise, and gain specialized experience in the Capital Market Law and its implementing regulations. It also enables trainees to integrate into different work teams, enhancing their analytical and decision-making skills, while supporting them in obtaining recognized professional certifications.

Following the registration period, the CMA will review and verify all applications. Personal interviews will be conducted between December 14, 2025, and January 8, 2026, with the list of accepted candidates to be announced on January 12, 2026. The program is set to commence on February 1, 2026.

For his part, Mr. Marwan Abdulaziz Alsudais, Deputy of Corporate Resources at the Capital Market Authority, stated that the program serves as an important initiative for developing national talent and advancing the capital market by providing specialized professionals in various market fields. He emphasized that since its establishment, the CMA has taken on this responsibility out of its strong belief in the importance of preparing outstanding national talents, viewing them as a sustainable investment that will significantly contribute to the future of the financial sector and support the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

The program offers participants a competitive monthly allowance based on their academic degree, in addition to medical insurance coverage for the trainees and their families, and 21 days of paid annual leave. Participants will also have the opportunity to join training programs within and outside the CMA, as well as attend various events and forums aimed at enhancing their skills, deepening their understanding of the capital market, refine their skills, and enhance their readiness for the labor market.

Deputy of Corporate Resources at the CMA, invited outstanding graduates from local and international universities to take advantage of this opportunity to join the program, which provides an integrated training environment combining practical learning and professional development through the CMA's official website.

Capital Market Authority's Graduate Development Program (16th Batch)