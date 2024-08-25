The Saudi Arabia Capital Market Authority Launches The 14th Batch Of The Graduate Development Program

The Capital Market Authority launches the 14th batch (2024-2025) of the Graduate Development Program (GDP) starting today, August 25, 2024. This comes as part of the CMA's social responsibility initiatives to raise the level of knowledge and skills of graduates in the financial and regulatory aspects of the securities field, enhancing their opportunities to obtain jobs in the capital market sector.

Applications for this program will be accepted until September 14, 2024. Personal interviews will be conducted from October 6 to October 31, 2024, with the program commencing on December 8, 2024.

The program spans 12 months of theoretical and practical training, providing participants with the necessary knowledge and experience regarding the relevant laws, regulations, and procedures in the capital market field. It also offers practical application of the CMA's legislative and supervisory roles and their collaboration with other regulatory bodies in the capital market. Additionally, the program allows trainees to enroll in preparatory programs for professional certificates and exams and develop their job skills.

Mr. Marwan Abdulaziz Alsudais, CMA Deputy of Corporate Resources, emphasized that the GDP supports outstanding students in their academic achievements, enabling them to acquire essential skills for their careers. In addition, the program contributes to building highly qualified national cadres capable of developing the financial sector and enhancing the national economy.

Alsudais stated that the current batch includes five training tracks: finance, law, accounting, technology, and management. The program offers various benefits to participants, including a monthly allowance of SAR 12 thousand for bachelor's degree holders and SAR 14.5 thousand for master's degree holders, medical insurance for the trainee and their family (spouse and children), an annual paid leave of 21 days, and both internal and external training programs. These benefits enhance personal and professional development and provide a significant opportunity to gain valuable experience in the capital market field.

The Deputy noted that the past three batches trained more than 90 trainees, with ongoing training programs for the 12th and 13th batches, which include 71 trainees. He pointed out that one of the CMA's proud achievements is that 16% of its leadership positions are held by graduates of the program after they gained the necessary practical experience and demonstrated their competence and excellence. He also emphasized that the CMA places great importance on this program, alongside other training programs, as part of its belief that capacity building is one of its primary responsibilities towards the capital market sector.

