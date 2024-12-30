The New York Stock Exchange Will Close Markets On January 9 To Honor The Passing Of Former President Jimmy Carter On National Day Of Mourning

The New York Stock Exchange, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, announced today that it will close all NYSE Group equity and options markets on Thursday, January 9, 2025, in observance of the National Day of Mourning in recognition of the passing of former President Jimmy Carter.

President Carter, the 39th President of the United States, served from 1977 to 1981. He was also a graduate of the United States Naval Academy, a Navy veteran, served as the 76th Governor of Georgia, and founded the Carter Center, where he served for decades after his presidency advocating for democracy, public health and human rights. He passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2024, at the age of 100.

The NYSE Group markets that will close in observance of the National Day of Mourning for President Carter are the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE American Equities, NYSE American Options, NYSE Arca Equities, NYSE Arca Options, NYSE Chicago and NYSE National.

“Jimmy Carter, with humble roots as a farmer and family man, devoted his life to public service and defending our freedom,” said Lynn Martin, President of NYSE Group. “During his noteworthy post-presidential life, President Carter left an enduring legacy of humanitarianism. The NYSE will respectfully honor President Carter’s lifetime of service to our nation by closing our markets on the National Day of Mourning.”

The flag of the United States displayed above the NYSE will fly at half-staff in honor of President Carter throughout the mourning period.