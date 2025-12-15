The New York Stock Exchange Leads With Seven Of The 10 Largest IPOs In 2025, Paves Way For Digital Currency Public Market Debuts

Cements role as largest ETF marketplace in the world representing more than $10 trillion of AUM listed

Largest transfer in NYSE history as AstraZeneca plc announced intent to make NYSE listing home

The New York Stock Exchange, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today announced it listed seven of the 10 largest IPOs of the year and led in large technology IPOs representing nearly 70% of proceeds raised in 2025, including some of the world’s most notable names like Klarna Group plc (NYSE: KLAR), Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG), Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE: CRCL), and Bullish (NYSE: BLSH).

“Innovation and trust go hand-in-hand at the NYSE, driving our leadership in blockbuster new listings and cutting-edge tech deployment year after year,” said Lynn Martin, President, NYSE Group. “As we head into 2026, our priority is maintaining this momentum and reversing the decline in the number of public companies. The key will be streamlining disclosures and cementing the U.S. capital markets’ reputation as the world’s most trusted, liquid, and competitive."

2025 highlights include: