The New York Stock Exchange Launches NYSE Institute, Championing Capital Markets And NYSE-Listed Companies

NYSE Vice Chairman John Tuttle Will Serve as President of NYSE Institute

Organization Will Work with U.S. and Global Policymakers, Generate Thought Leadership, and Support Free Enterprise around the Globe

The New York Stock Exchange, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, announced today the official launch of the NYSE Institute, which will serve as a champion for the U.S. capital markets and NYSE-listed companies.

The Institute will be led by NYSE Vice Chairman John Tuttle, who will serve as its first president. Tuttle, who has worked with world leaders and other policymakers across his 15-year NYSE career, will continue to oversee the exchange’s existing listings business, which represents more than 2,400 companies located in 46 countries and accounting for more than 40 million jobs.

“As the world’s largest stock exchange with a storied history of more than 230 years, the NYSE has a unique platform and substantive role to play as a leading advocate for capital formation around the world,” said Lynn Martin, NYSE President. “The NYSE Institute provides us with a new structure to formally advance this agenda and offer a strong voice supporting the innovative work of our listed companies and the markets we operate.”

The Institute, based in New York, will focus on the following areas:

Global Markets. Leveraging the NYSE’s expertise and products to support government and private-sector officials in countries that are working to further develop their economies, markets, and sustainability initiatives.

Thought Leadership. Enhancing the NYSE's substantial expertise at major global policy gatherings where the role of our listed companies, U.S. capital markets, and economy are central to the conversation.

Programming. Convening leaders in politics, commerce, and finance to underscore and advocate for the vital role of public companies in driving inclusive growth to underpin the long-term competitiveness of the U.S. capital markets.

“I have always recognized the tremendous value that free enterprise generates, uplifting people and society here and abroad, even in nations where the power of capital markets is only now starting to flourish,” said John Tuttle, NYSE Vice Chairman and President of the NYSE Institute. “The NYSE Institute will use its resources, expertise, and relationships to further support public companies, advance sound public policy, and foster economic growth around the globe.”