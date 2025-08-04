The New York Stock Exchange Appoints Bryan Daniel To Lead NYSE Texas And Announces Location Of NYSE Texas Headquarters

The New York Stock Exchange, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today announced the appointment of Bryan Daniel as President, NYSE Texas and establishment of the headquarters of NYSE Texas. In this role, Bryan will report directly to Lynn Martin, President, NYSE Group.

Daniel brings extensive experience in public policy, most recently serving as the Chairman of the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) where he promoted the growth of Texas’ employers and workforce through collaboration with TWC’s education partners, local officials, and industry leaders.

Prior to joining TWC, Daniel served on Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s senior staff where he led the Office of Economic Development and Tourism. He previously served as the Texas State Director for Rural Development and Chief Administrator for Trade and Business Development at the Texas Department of Agriculture.

“We welcome Bryan to our team to lead our efforts to expand in the Lone Star State,” said Lynn Martin. “We were impressed with his vast experience working in the Texas government and his commitment to the state’s pro-business landscape. We believe Bryan is the right person to lead this exciting new initiative for the NYSE and I look forward to working with him closely in this capacity.”

“It is an honor to be a part of the greater NYSE team and a testament to our great state that this global powerhouse has recognized the opportunity for a local capital markets ecosystem in Texas,” said Daniel. “I have spent my entire career working to support the state of Texas, and I am excited for this next step to lead NYSE Texas and drive this important phase of growth for the Texas economy.”

In addition, the NYSE has signed a lease to establish the headquarters of NYSE Texas in the OId Parkland campus located in Dallas. The NYSE expects this location to open in 2026.