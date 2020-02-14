The Nairobi Securities Exchange Appoints SCL Advisory Limited To Lead Data Monetization Strategy

The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has today appointed SCL Advisory Limited to assist in expanding its portfolio of information products and services to clients across major investment markets across the globe as well as generate further value from existing and new data sets. SCL Advisory Limited will support the NSE’s efforts to provide professionals essential data, analytics and services that will help them make more informed investment and business decisions and give them greater insight into Kenyan’s capital market.
Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Geoffrey Odundo, NSE Chief Executive exuded confidence on clientele growth prospects noting, “SCL Advisory Limited will play a significant role in expanding our data client base and cementing our position as a leading Exchange in providing reliable and credible market information to our International and local investors. The appointment also underscores our commitment to offer investors and issuers an all-inclusive trading platform anchored on best-in-class technology and data dissemination channels.”
“The appointment will also support the NSE grow its data business line as we seek to diversify the Group’s revenue streams for optimal shareholder value”, he added.
Echoing his remarks, Ms. Selloua Chakri, Founder and Managing Director, SCL Advisory Limited said, “Kenya is one of the most attractive investment destination in Africa and the NSE is amongst the best Exchange on the continent. We are extremely proud to work with the NSE to expand access to key content and services to professionals around the world”
The NSE offers premium data products to a wide variety of domestic and international clients including; Data Vendors, Investment Advisors, Fund Managers, Trading System Developers as well as Index Computing Companies.