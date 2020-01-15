 Skip to main Content
The MiG Report - TSX, TSX Venture Exchange

Date 15/01/2020

Year to Date  |  DECEMBER 2019
 
New listings
 
139 TSX Venture Exchange
273
New Issuers
134 Toronto Stock Exchange
 
 
 
111 Corporate Issuers
 
 
 
 
100 ETFs
 
 
 
59 CPCs
1 SPAC
 
 
 
 
2 Closed-End Funds
 
 
Equity Capital Raised
 
$39B
$4.2B TSXV | in 2019
$34.8B TSX | in 2019
 
December 31, 2019
Full List - TSX and TSXV Issuers
December 31, 2019
TSX and TSXV New Listings
 
2019 Year-in-review
 
 
 
 
 
2020 Venture 50 - Coming Soon!
TMX POV
The 2020 Venture 50 will be announced at the end of February. Keep an eye on the website for more information!
 
Learn more about the Venture 50
 
 
 