The Malaysia Co-Investment Fund Roadshow Eyes MSMEs In Northern Malaysia

The Malaysia Co-Investment Fund (MyCIF) will host a roadshow in Penang on 18 February 2025 to promote the fund to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Kedah, Penang, Perlis and northern Perak.

MyCIF is Malaysia's first public-private co-investment model, leveraging equity crowdfunding (ECF) and peer-to peer (P2P) financing platforms to support MSMEs. It was established under Federal Budget 2019 by the Ministry of Finance and administered by the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC).

MyCIF implements a 1:4 co-investment ratio for the General Scheme and a 1:2 coinvestment ratio for the Food Security Scheme and Environmental and Social Impact Scheme.

Organised by the SC in partnership with the Northern Corridor Implementation Authority (NCIA), the one-day MyCIF roadshow will also feature an overview of equity crowdfunding (ECF) and peer-to-peer (P2P) financing as alternative financing avenues.

Further, this collaboration leverages NCIA’s extensive experience in empowering business communities within the Northern Corridor Economic Region (NCER), which encompasses Penang, Perak, Kedah, and Perlis.

This roadshow aims to enhance access to financing for businesses in the Northern region while raising awareness of MyCIF, ECF and P2P in supporting MSMEs. Currently, there are over 220,000 MSMEs in the Northern region playing a crucial role in contributing to the northern economy.

Themed “Empowering Financing, Advancing Growth,” the event will be held at The Light Hotel Penang in Seberang Jaya.

Attendees will have the opportunity to network with SC-registered ECF and P2P platform operators as well as government agencies expected to attend. In addition, there will be a series of breakout sessions and exhibitors dedicated to addressing the fundraising needs of businesses, providing valuable insights into alternative financing options.

Entering its sixth year, MyCIF has played a pivotal role in improving access to the alternative financing sector while fostering the growth of MSMEs in the local start-up ecosystem.

Since its inception, with a seed funding of RM260 million, MyCIF has co-invested over RM1 billion in over 9,000 MSMEs, according to latest figures. This has helped businesses access funding through ECF and P2P financing platforms, reflecting the steady investor and business interest in alternative financing options.

To attend the roadshow, please register at: https://forms.office.com/r/An7SkVawun