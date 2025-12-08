The Magnum Ice Cream Company Lists On Euronext

Successful listing on Euronext Amsterdam following the planned separation of Unilever

Market capitalisation of €7.8 billion

66 th listing on Euronext in 2025

Largest listing on Euronext markets in 2025 YTD

Euronext today congratulates The Magnum Ice Cream Company (TMICC), the largest ice cream company in the world, on its listing on Euronext Amsterdam (ticker code: MICC). It is the largest listing on Euronext markets this year.

The Magnum Ice Cream Company, with a history spanning over a century, has become a global market leader in ice cream across developed and emerging markets, operating in 80 countries. The company owns, manufactures and sells ice cream brands and products that are tailored for both at-home and away-from-home consumption. With a rich history spanning over a century, the company has built a portfolio of global and local household names, including the Heartbrand, Magnum, Ben & Jerry’s and Cornetto.

The listing follows the planned separation of The Magnum Ice Cream Company from Unilever, one of the longest-listed companies on Euronext Amsterdam. The admission and reference price of The Magnum Ice Cream Company shares was set at €12.80 per share. Market capitalisation was €7.8 billion on the day of listing. The company will be listed on Euronext Amsterdam, the London Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange, with the primary listing in the Netherlands.

Peter ter Kulve, CEO of The Magnum Ice Cream Company, said: “As we mark the beginning of our journey as a standalone ice cream company, we are proud to be listed on Euronext Amsterdam, in our home city, renowned for its entrepreneurship, culture, and creativity. As an independent business, we’re more agile, focused, and ambitious than ever. We look forward to the next phase of growth, creating new occasions to enjoy ice cream and frozen snacks and innovating new products to delight people around the world. Life tastes better with ice cream.”



