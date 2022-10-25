The London Banking Academy Opens Its Doors To Train The Next Generation Of Capital Market Leaders

The London Banking Academy (LBA), a new expert-led training academy specialising in training courses in capital markets, is launching this month; officially opening its doors to candidates in November.

The LBA, a new subsidiary of Delta Capita, aims to provide access to expert content and training for a wide range of audiences who have an interest in financial services. LBA courses have been crafted by experienced professionals who collectively have over 250+ years of experience within investment banking, and learning and development experts, to create a world-class training academy.

These courses have been designed for individuals who wish to pursue a career in financial services, but did not study a finance-related degree, or who want to obtain practical experience within the field to enhance their credentials for a career in financial services. LBA currently offers two unique courses, providing invaluable knowledge and expertise: Foundation in Capital Markets, and Practitioner in Capital Markets.

The Foundation Course is open to those who are seeking a career in financial services, but may not have relevant financial qualifications or sufficient work experience. This course is structured through self-led learning which can be completed in your own time, and around other work/life commitments. The Foundation Course is completed online, through media such as expert-led video sessions and eLearning content. It features six modules covering a wide range of topics from Advanced Finance and Banking to Sustainable Finance.

The Practitioner Course is suitable for those who have a finance-related degree, previous experience working in capital markets or who have already completed the LBA Foundation Course. Coming soon in early 2023, this 2-month structured course is taught through a combination of in-person classroom sessions, 1-1 mentoring, and simulated work experience.

Sarah Brennan, CEO London Banking Academy commented, “There is nothing quite like the London Banking Academy. There are very few opportunities for those without a relevant degree or prior industry experience to secure roles within financial services. The London Banking Academy has eliminated this gap and changed the landscape for those who may have considered a career in financial services out of reach. Gaining access to industry experts and mentors, with C-suite level experience within the tier 1 banks, is an incredible opportunity for ambitious individuals with an interest developing their career within financial services.”

David Long, Chief of Staff Delta Capita commented, “The LBA provides training from real-world practitioners who have deep technical expertise, and crucially, been leaders within the capital markets industry. Being taught the theory is great, but being taught theory by experienced industry veterans is even better.”

To find out more about the LBA, please visit our website - https://www.londonbankingacademy.com/