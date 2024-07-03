The Joint Bank Reporting Committee Launches A Call For Expression Of Interest To Set Up Its Reporting Contact Group

The Joint Bank Reporting Committee (JBRC), jointly set up by the European Banking Authority (EBA) and the European Central Bank (ECB), launched today a public call for expression of interest to set up the Reporting Contact Group (RCG). The RCG will bring together stakeholders with expertise on banks’ regulatory reporting with the aim to serve as a regular channel for cooperation and exchange of views and best practices with authorities. The call for expression of interest is open to candidates representing stakeholders across the European Economic Area (EEA). The deadline for application is 01 August 2024, 23:59 CET.

Application process

The applications must be submitted via the online form (password: RCGJuly2024 ) and be accompanied by a CV (preferably in Europass format).

Relevant documents for the application are available here.

Selection process and next steps

Details on the selection process can be found in the Call for interest document.

The final decision on the composition of the RCG will be taken by the JBRC, aiming to ensure, to the extent possible, an appropriate reflection of diversity of the banking sector, geographical and gender balance and representation of stakeholders across the EEA.

Applicants will be informed accordingly on the status of their application and the composition of the RCG will be made available on the EBA and ECB websites. The JBRC will also appoint candidates to be included on a reserve list.

The first meeting of the RCG will be organised by the Chairpersons and Secretariat of the JBRC and it is expected to take place in September/October 2024.

Background information