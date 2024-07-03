Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

The Joint Bank Reporting Committee Launches A Call For Expression Of Interest To Set Up Its Reporting Contact Group

Date 03/07/2024

The Joint Bank Reporting Committee (JBRC), jointly set up  by the European Banking Authority (EBA) and the European Central Bank (ECB), launched today a public call for expression of interest to set up the Reporting Contact Group (RCG). The RCG will bring together stakeholders with expertise on banks’ regulatory reporting with the aim to serve as a regular channel for cooperation and exchange of views and best practices with authorities. The call for expression of interest is open to candidates representing stakeholders across the European Economic Area (EEA). The deadline for application is 01 August 2024, 23:59 CET.

Application process

The applications must be submitted via the online form (password: RCGJuly2024 ) and be accompanied by a CV (preferably in Europass format).

Relevant documents for the application are available here.

Selection process and next steps

Details on the selection process can be found in the Call for interest document.

The final decision on the composition of the RCG will be taken by the JBRC, aiming to ensure, to the extent possible, an appropriate reflection of diversity of the banking sector, geographical and gender balance and representation of stakeholders across the EEA.

Applicants will be informed accordingly on the status of their application and the composition of the RCG will be made available on the EBA and ECB websites. The JBRC will also appoint candidates to be included on a reserve list.

The first meeting of the RCG will be organised by the Chairpersons and Secretariat of the JBRC and it is expected to take place in September/October 2024.

Background information

  • The JBRC was jointly set up by the European Banking Authority (EBA) and the European Central Bank (ECB) in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on 18 March 2024. It was established as a follow up to the feasibility study carried out by the EBA in accordance with the provisions of Article 430c(2)(c) of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 of the European Parliament and of the Council. The JBRC fosters collaboration among European institutions and bodies – including national authorities – that prepare and issue requirements on supervisory, resolution and/or statistical reporting in the area of banking and facilitates collaboration with the wider group of stakeholders in a transparent way.
  • The RCG is a permanent substructure of the JBRC. It is established with the aim to serve as a regular channel for the cooperation and exchange of views and best practices between authorities and stakeholders with expertise on bank regulatory reporting and to collaborate closely with the JBRC, and in accordance with the Charter annexed to the Memorandum of Understanding.
  • The RCG shall be composed of a maximum of 22 members that will be appointed by the JBRC. The members of the RCG shall have sufficient expertise and experience in supervisory, resolution and/or statistical reporting, or in areas relevant to the tasks and deliverables of the RCG such as data modelling and standardisation.The RCG members selected by the JBRC will be appointed for a term of three years, which can be renewed. 

Documents

Call for interest 

(157.53 KB - PDF)

Download
Data Protection Notice – Reporting Contact Group Call for Expression of Interest

(143.67 KB - PDF)

Download

