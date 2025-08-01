The Hashgraph Group Launches Its Self-Sovereign Identity Platform “IDTrust” To Power Digital Identity At Scale - Alongside Its SSI Platform Launch, THG Is Open-Sourcing Its Digital Identity SDK Via The Linux Foundation’s Project Hiero, Advancing Privacy, Interoperability, And Open Innovation

The Hashgraph Group (THG), a Swiss-based international business, venture capital, and technology company operating within the Hedera ecosystem, today launched its pioneering Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI) platform, “IDTrust”. Decentralized by design with core principles of offering users full control over their personal data through a digital ID wallet, including seamless portability and interoperability, IDTrust enables individuals and institutions to securely issue and verify credentials. This product launch signals THG’s commitment to enabling a truly open and vendor-agnostic digital identity ecosystem that supports the alignment with national and international identity initiatives.

Traditional identity systems are fragmented and rely on centralized authorities and intermediaries for credential issuance and verification. These outdated models introduce significant challenges: siloed data, user tracking, high costs, security risks, and weak privacy guarantees. Self-sovereign identity transforms this model using decentralized identifiers (DIDs), verifiable credentials (VCs), and secure digital ID wallets, enabling individuals and organizations to exchange trusted identity claims on a peer-to-peer basis without relying on centralized infrastructure. This approach defines interoperable agents for issuing, verifying, and revoking credentials. Hedera is the ideal trust layer for decentralized identity registries in the digital economy due to its enterprise-grade performance, highest security standards, low predictable fees, carbon-negative footprint, and technical maturity.

IDTrust redefines digital identity by enabling individuals, enterprises, and governments to issue and verify digital credentials, providing greater trust, authenticity, and security in the digital world. Built by THG on Hedera’s secure and energy-efficient distributed ledger technology (DLT) network, and enhanced with Agentic AI, the IDTrust platform offers a privacy-first digital identity solution with user control, credential portability, and cross-platform interoperability at its core. It enables users to maintain control over personal data while enabling seamless movement of credentials between service providers and across platforms, including access to e-government services and systems.

For individuals, this means reclaiming ownership and privacy over personal data; for enterprises, simplified onboarding procedures, trusted consumer engagement, and reduced operational costs; and for governments, a compliant standards-based and fully interoperable solution that seamlessly integrates with national digital identity frameworks. Designed to support the alignment with digital identity initiatives such as the eIDAS 2.0 in the EU, the UK Digital Identity Trust Framework, and the upcoming Swiss e-ID system, IDTrust allows participants across a multitude of sectors to engage in trusted, verifiable digital interactions without the risk of vendor lock-in or ecosystem isolation.

Stefan Deiss, Co-Founder & CEO of THG, said, “With the prevailing concerns about digital identity fraud and misuse of user data, we believe this is a critical moment to launch a truly self-sovereign, privacy-first digital identity solution for the global market. By launching our Hedera-powered and Agentic AI-enabled IDTrust platform on Swiss National Day, we align with Switzerland’s leadership in digital trust, data protection, and innovation, while supporting the furtherance of national and international initiatives to advance secure digital ID technology, infrastructure, and compliance.”

The timing of THG’s IDTrust product launch coincides with the recent announcement by the Swiss Federal Council to open a consultation process on an ordinance regulating the details of electronic identification (e-ID) in Switzerland. As Switzerland prepares to roll out its national identity system that will enable citizens to engage with authorities and companies in a secure and efficient digital environment, IDTrust offers a robust, secure, and modular identity architecture that supports public sector integrations, while accelerating private sector innovation. This reflects THG’s broader vision of developing enterprise-grade infrastructure that bridges national identity with global digital trust.

In close strategic alignment with The Hashgraph Association (THA), THG is open-sourcing a suite of SDKs via Linux Foundation Decentralized Trust (LFDT) under “Project Hiero” - the open-source distributed ledger technology project that includes all the core software to deploy and interact with Hedera. THG will open-source its DID SDK, Issuer SDK, Verifier SDK, and the Identity Client SDK, enabling developers with essential modular building blocks for identity issuance, verification, and digital wallet integration. By abstracting the technical complexity and adhering to global standards, IDTrust ensures digital identity systems are interoperable and ready for real-world use at scale.

Kamal Youssefi, President of THA, said, “The launch of this self-sovereign identity product developed by THG is a pivotal milestone towards empowering the Hedera community, further accelerating its global ecosystem growth and driving the utilization of the Hedera network, while contributing to open-sourcing under the project Hiero for furtherance of national and international efforts to advance secure digital ID technology and infrastructure. THA continues to foster innovation and champion Hedera community empowerment to establish a digital future for all, leveraging Hedera as the trust layer of the digital economy.”

The IDTrust platform can be deployed to support issuance of a wide range of verifiable credentials, including speeding up KYC checks, opening bank accounts, sharing medical records, streamlining employee authentication, enhancing client onboarding, complying with EU Digital Product Passport (DPP) regulations for transparency and traceability in supply chains, enhancing consumer loyalty and engagement, proving professional and academic certifications, residence certificates, driver’s licenses, and accessing e-government services.

IDTrust has been integrated into one of the Big Four consultancy firms for employee digital identity and tested in one of the largest banks in Africa for digital identity management, including a Ministry of Education for verifiable education credentials. The Symera WeSuite solution for AdTech applies IDTrust in an innovative way, allowing brands and advertisers to engage their target audiences with precision by prioritizing consumer privacy and transforming the way consumers are engaged and rewarded for interactions and gamification with global brands. Another real-world application of the IDTrust platform is through Tulupay Identity, which is bridging Web2 and Web3 identity to enhance the digital identity management systems for various Ministries of Education across Africa.

Micha Roon, Head of Engineering at THG, added, “This launch is not only a pivotal technological milestone for THG but confirmation of our ambition to build a decentralised identity infrastructure that is open, secure, and widely available for everyone around the world to use. By providing the IDTrust platform with our open-source SDKs, we are empowering both individuals and institutions to establish verifiable digital credentials without compromising privacy and security.”

IDTrust is built on open standards such as Decentralized Identifiers (DIDs), OpenID4VCI, and OpenID4VP, and leverages the Hedera Consensus Service (HCS) for tamper-proof record integrity and IPFS for decentralized storage. These foundations enable user credentials to move seamlessly across platforms, industry sectors, and national borders, thereby simplifying identity verification and providing greater trust, authenticity, and security in the digital world. Technically robust, the IDTrust platform abstracts complexity to prioritize usability and real-world adoption at scale.

For more information about IDTrust, interested parties can visit www.hashgraph-group.com.