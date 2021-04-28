The Federation Of Euro-Asian Stock Exchanges Holds “Meet The Market With FEAS | Astana International Exchange & Sydney Stock Exchange” Virtual Event

On April 28th, 2021, The Federation of Euro-Asian Stock Exchanges (FEAS), alongside with its members Astana International Exchange and Sydney Stock Exchange, held the “Meet the Market with FEAS | Astana International Exchange & Sydney Stock Exchange” virtual event.
The purpose of the initiative is to organize virtual Meetings/Roadshows for FEAS members’ markets to raise awareness about the market structures, operations, processes and benefits, and give the answer to the question “Why to Invest in a specific country”? The one-day online event has gathered together more than 100 participants from different parts of the world, who were representatives of Investment Banks, Stock Exchanges, Brokerage Firms, International Corporations, Asset Managers, Funds as well as local Market Participants.
The opening remarks were made by FEAS Secretary General Dr. Konstantin Saroyan and Deputy Secretary General Ms. Armenuhi Hovakimyan.
The representatives of Astana International Exchange, Mr. Tim Bennett, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Olivier Gueris, Chief Operation Officer; and Mr. Malik Nishanbayev, Head of Mining, presented the information about their Exchange to the participants. As the speakers noted, AIX now is a world class exchange that has changed the landscape of the capital markets in Kazakhstan that brought innovations to the market such as moving the exchange to the AWS, implementing multicurrency trading, launching ETNs and mobile application for retail investors.
Following the first presentation, the SSX representatives, Mr. Michael Go, Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Antony Tolfts, the Listing Director, presented the Sydney Stock Exchange. The speakers introduced the opportunity of accessing the Australian Capital Markets through the Sydney Stock Exchange. The SSX discussed the opportunities available to both international companies who may wish to apply for admission on the Sydney Stock Exchange as well as international investors who may wish to trade on the SSX.
During the last part of the event, the participants were divided into two separate rooms: participants in the first room had a Q&A with Astana International Exchange representatives, and participants in the second room had a Q&A with the Sydney Stock Exchange representatives.
Dr. Konstantin Saroyan, FEAS Secretary General said: “It’s a great honor for me, to see the growing interest towards FEAS Meet the Market events. This time we organized the event for FEAS distinguished members Astana International Exchange and Sydney Stock Exchange. I would like to thank our members for their active participation and the effort that they put to succeed in this event. I hereby would like to thank all participants of today’s event, and congratulate for the thought-provoking meeting!
As I said previously, the “Meet the Market with FEAS'' events have a long journey to go, to open a discussion platform for all the FEAS Members from various countries. So stay tuned to FEAS, the best is yet to come”.
Mr. Tim Bennett, AIX CEO said: “We have always said that building a capital market is a long way - from 3 to 5 years, we lost one year due to the pandemic, so we still have a long way to go, but we believe we have chosen the right direction. We’ve built an ecosystem bringing foreign brokers, Euroclear, the technologies and regulatory environment recognized by offshore investors. In the current conditions affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, for businesses it is the right time to raise capital, and offshore investors remain highly interested in Central Asian countries”.
Mr. Michael Go, SSX CEO said: “The Sydney Stock Exchange is a licenced Tier One exchange in Australia and is a growth platform for companies across Asia Pacific. We were delighted to present at the FEAS “Meet the Market” event.
As a recently revitalised Exchange, The SSX has seen overwhelming support from the market, in particular the SME segment which is the economic growth engine in Asia.
A focus on efficiency and simplification of the listing process along with a market leading approach to ESG with strong compliance and governance have all been drivers of growth for the exchange.”